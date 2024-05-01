PundFirst
- Experts
-
Fabrizio PierantoniHi to all.
I'm Fabrizio Pierantoni, an Italian businessman in the industry sector.
Actualy i'm working as a broker at BFF Banking group.
I am here like you to give my contribution to the mql5 community with signals and programs created by me.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Pound First Expert advisor.
3 moving averages combined with a MACD oscillator to try to intercept the short-term signal reversal.
The expert advisor was designed for the GBP/USD pair on Timeframe H4.
Exiting the position occurs automatically or by setting a stop loss (optional).
No further optimizations are necessary .
VPS service recommended.
Happy Trading.