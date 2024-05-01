PundFirst

  • Experts
  • Fabrizio Pierantoni
    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    Fabrizio Pierantoni

    • Finance Broker at  BFF Banking Group
    • Italy
    • 1342
    Hi to all.
    I'm Fabrizio Pierantoni, an Italian businessman in the industry sector.
    Actualy i'm working as a broker at BFF Banking group.
    I am here like you to give my contribution to the mql5 community with signals and programs created by me.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Pound First Expert advisor.


3 moving averages combined with a MACD oscillator to try to intercept the short-term signal reversal.

The expert advisor was designed for the GBP/USD pair on Timeframe H4.

Exiting the position occurs automatically or by setting a stop loss (optional).

No further optimizations are necessary .

VPS service recommended.


Happy Trading.

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