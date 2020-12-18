EA Airplane

5

Use quality quotes for testing. Tds2 is desirable. Use a low spread. 

Thanks for the feedback that helped improve the advisor. Good luck to everyone and read the description carefully.

If you liked this advisor, please help me financially by purchasing my other advisor  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79307

1. Brief description

The EA analyzes the market situation using several indicators and evaluates price patterns, measures the rate of change in the exchange rate to determine the best open price. Before placing an order, the EA checks the availability of trading by the instrument and the account leverage, as well as the free margin for placing the order. If all conditions are met, he opens one deal and accompanies it.

2. Benefits

  •  The EA is optimized to work on most currency pairs
  •  The advisor's algorithm includes a strategy for analyzing and accounting for current prices that were not included in the optimization period
  •  The EA does not use a grid, martingale, averaging and other dangerous strategies.
  •  Uses a fixed stop loss for each position
  •  Testing with 99.9% tick data with variable spread
  •  The Expert Advisor is easy to use and has no installation files or sets.

3. Recommendations

  •  Symbol: EURUSD and others
  •  Timeframe: M5 and others
  •  Minimum deposit: 50 $
  •  Broker: ECN / STP preferred, low spread and low commission, AlgoTrading (IcMarkets, tickmill)
  •  Account type: hedging
  •  Requires 24/7 high speed VPS 

4. Parameters

MaxSpreadOpen - is a parameter that the advisor checks before each opening of each deal, and if the current spread is higher than the specified in this parameter, the advisor will not open a deal

PercentBalance - this parameter was created to make it convenient for the trader to calculate the risk. If your strategy does not allow a drawdown / loss of more than 15%, then in this parameter set the value "15". In this case, you will not receive a drawdown / loss over 15% (deposit protection)

GMT - time offset for your broker's time zone

DayLigtSaving - automatic switching to daylight saving time (USA).

StopLOSS - fixed stop loss

TradeMonday

TradeTuesday

TradeWednesday    permission to trade on specified days

TradeThursday

TradeFriday

Magic - magic number

 

5. Caution

A clear approach to choosing a broker (low spread, commission, execution speed). When trading with this Expert Advisor, it is not recommended to set the risk of more than 15% for one currency pair.

Be attentive on days of significant events and non-standard market behavior. Auto trading should be suspended on such days.

 

If you have any questions while setting up an advisor or during trading, do not hesitate to write me private messages.



Reviews 5
AlphaMedic
971
AlphaMedic 2021.03.07 22:59 
 

Interesting EA. I'm testing it now on all major and several minor pairs. Many many profitable trades, mixed with just several SLs.

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AlphaMedic
971
AlphaMedic 2021.03.07 22:59 
 

Interesting EA. I'm testing it now on all major and several minor pairs. Many many profitable trades, mixed with just several SLs.

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