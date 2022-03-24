Cat Scalper MT5

5


Good afternoon, dear traders!  I am glad to present you my new trading system - Cat Scalper MT5!

The launch price of the EA is now reduced! Last week of discounted prices!

The adviser's strategy is evening trading using a dynamic channel.

The EA trades one trade using stop loss and take profit.  Multicurrency Expert Advisor.  You can test your symbols by entering their names in the parameters.

I recommend using the default settings. 

The working timeframe (including for tests) is M15 only!

The Expert Advisor is installed on any pair on M15 and trades in pairs that are specified in its settings, regardless of which pair it is installed on.

The EA has several levels of deposit protection.

1.  Stop loss and take profit.

2.  Risk control system that takes into account manually opened trades and trades of other Expert Advisors.  Before opening a trade, the EA checks your account status for open trades, leverage and free margin.  The EA calculates the trading volume in such a way that it does not interfere with your manual trading or trading with other EAs.  So you have the opportunity to safely use it with other systems.

3.  Flexible news filter that does not require anything to configure and enter WebRequest.  It uses the MQL calendar in your terminal.  It is very convenient.  We do not rely on third party services.

4.  Two filters by Tools!  I use US500 and WTI.  They can determine the state of today's market in the evening.  For example, if the US500 index or WTI oil falls by 2 percent, the EA will pause trading for today.  You can customize these symbols and the percentage of their daily change!  I have not seen similar analogues!  Please note that symbols are named differently for different brokers, enter the names of the symbols only in the same way as your broker in the market overview. 

As a result, we have one of the safest and most advanced Expert Advisors on the market!

As for the broker, I use ICMarkets Raw Spread.  You can use other ECN brokers.  Pay attention to  the time  of your broker.  The EA has parameters for setting the time for any broker.  If you have any questions regarding the time setting - write to me in private messages, I will be happy to help!

Please note that the EA does not trade every day.  I tried to make his market entries very accurate.  Therefore, he ignores the "noise" in the market.



Reviews 4
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2022.08.20 14:58 
 

So far very good experience. Safe and reliable

Cazz223
818
Cazz223 2022.05.20 20:16 
 

Wonderful EA. Safe and steady.

Ferran Lopez Navarro
3460
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2022.04.12 07:58 
 

Big EA 4 trades 4 profit, low %DD. An EA to have in the portfolio!

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Good afternoon, dear traders. There will probably be a lot of letters in this description, but if you are interested in algorithmic trading, take a little time to read the description. There will be no long description of parameters or technical difficulties; the advisor itself is easy to configure. I just want to get the point across, let’s talk to you a little. Because most traders write in messages, what do you think can be done about this? what do you think about this algorithm? what do you
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Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2022.08.20 14:58 
 

So far very good experience. Safe and reliable

Cazz223
818
Cazz223 2022.05.20 20:16 
 

Wonderful EA. Safe and steady.

Aleksei Sukhanov
2699
Reply from developer Aleksei Sukhanov 2022.05.20 20:33
Thanks!
Ferran Lopez Navarro
3460
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2022.04.12 07:58 
 

Big EA 4 trades 4 profit, low %DD. An EA to have in the portfolio!

Aleksei Sukhanov
2699
Reply from developer Aleksei Sukhanov 2022.04.12 10:02
Thanks for your feedback
Philipp Hermann
1643
Philipp Hermann 2022.04.10 01:18 
 

Safe and reliable trading, good profit. Very low DD and high success rate. So all in all one of the safest and best Bots I ever bought for mt5. Tested it since publishing on my live account with a 100% success rate and growth of 5%, DD under 2%. I will update my review.

Aleksei Sukhanov
2699
Reply from developer Aleksei Sukhanov 2022.04.12 10:02
Thanks for your feedback
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