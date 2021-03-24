HyperTapper

Hello everyone!





This Expert Advisor is developed based on hypertaping.

Tick strategy, you won't be bored!

The telegram group: https://t.me/FXAdvisorsMy

Attention!

Amazing results in a short trading period.

Please pay attention to the increased risk, in order to trade it you need to have experience in trading with high leverage.

The recommended minimum deposit is 2000 USD on a dollar account or 20 USD on a cent account.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to write to me.



