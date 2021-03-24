HyperTapper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 31 March 2021
Hello everyone!
This Expert Advisor is developed based on hypertaping.
Tick strategy, you won't be bored!
The telegram group: https://t.me/FXAdvisorsMy
Attention!
Amazing results in a short trading period.
Please pay attention to the increased risk, in order to trade it you need to have experience in trading with high leverage.
The recommended minimum deposit is 2000 USD on a dollar account or 20 USD on a cent account.
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to write to me.
UPDATE:
I stopped using it - too aggressive.
But still does exactly what is says it will.
GREAT with a huge balance.
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YES... this is an aggressive martingale EA that is very active. BUT you know that! So stop complaining.
I love this one.
You just need to find an asset that will work with it and play with the settings.
Hint - Stay away from metals unless you have a massive balance.
Hint - Fx can be risky here....
Hint - look at indexes. ;-)
Demo everything first....
Thanks to the author for the free EA!! :-)