Index 24

5


Hello dear traders.

Advisor Index 24!  


Analogues do not exist!  The starting price of the adviser has been reduced!

Advisor trades 24 hours a day!  Installed on the US30 chart.

The EA's algorithm is based on the analysis of the behavior of stock indices on the available history.  Trades are opened when stock indices diverge in history.  Unique hedging algorithm for two indices at the same time!

Due to which the adviser trades with minimal drawdowns.  Use a virtual server that works  24 hours a day  .

The Expert Advisor does not require configuration.  Set it to the  US30 H1  chart in your terminal.

Trading account type  MT5 Hedge  .


Reviews 1
johnnyp
743
johnnyp 2022.07.17 02:48 
 

I consider this a great piece of algo. It trades quite often with average 2 trades per day per pair of symbols. Even though I tried to find a way to reduce DD%, finally after 3 months of forward demo tests I realized that maybe its best to leave it as author has it (with zero stoploss%) and add only more symbol pairs. Just needs an amount of capital and above. Aleksei made a strategy that traditionally is the Hedge funds favorite, hedge one instrument with another when these are correlated. A thank you to the author, for his support as well!

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johnnyp
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johnnyp 2022.07.17 02:48 
 

I consider this a great piece of algo. It trades quite often with average 2 trades per day per pair of symbols. Even though I tried to find a way to reduce DD%, finally after 3 months of forward demo tests I realized that maybe its best to leave it as author has it (with zero stoploss%) and add only more symbol pairs. Just needs an amount of capital and above. Aleksei made a strategy that traditionally is the Hedge funds favorite, hedge one instrument with another when these are correlated. A thank you to the author, for his support as well!

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