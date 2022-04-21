



Hello dear traders.

Advisor Index 24!





Analogues do not exist! The starting price of the adviser has been reduced!

Advisor trades 24 hours a day! Installed on the US30 chart.

The EA's algorithm is based on the analysis of the behavior of stock indices on the available history. Trades are opened when stock indices diverge in history. Unique hedging algorithm for two indices at the same time!

Due to which the adviser trades with minimal drawdowns. Use a virtual server that works 24 hours a day .

The Expert Advisor does not require configuration. Set it to the US30 H1 chart in your terminal.

Trading account type MT5 Hedge .



