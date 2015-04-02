RC Entrance

Good afternoon, dear traders. There will probably be a lot of letters in this description, but if you are interested in algorithmic trading, take a little time to read the description. There will be no long description of parameters or technical difficulties; the advisor itself is easy to configure. I just want to get the point across, let’s talk to you a little. Because most traders write in messages, what do you think can be done about this? what do you think about this algorithm? what do you think about this advisor? What is fraud or fake advisor?

So. A short preface. Development of the advisor began in 2018. This is not pathos, like I’ve been developing it for 7 years and now it’s a miracle. No. I want to tell you about my approach to work. At that time I was developing an advisor on MT4. This was the beginning. It was a simple advisor working on the principle of averaging, of which there are many. He didn't have amazing results. I read books about trading, about indicators. We all know about the brilliant people who got rich, wrote books and indicators that are in our MT4 or MT5 terminal.

We will talk about the relative strength index indicators developed by J. Welles Wilder Jr. as well as the auxiliary indicator CCI. These are well-known simple indicators, the information of which is understood by everyone. But I note that not everyone can use them successfully in their trading. There may be many reasons for this, the same psychology, money management, we will not go deeper into this.

Let's return to creating an advisor. He wasn't successful. But after I delved deeper into studying the market and learned how to really use this indicator for its intended purpose, I added it to my advisor later. He used averaging and used RSI (relative strength index) to enter the market. But you can’t go far with one indicator and, after years of trading, REAL trading and various market situations (remember the 2020 pandemic and the collapse in the markets), the adviser was modernized so much that it had more than 200 lines in its parameters. Now he uses these indicators in conjunction with candlestick patterns (yes, yes) on different timeframes, for entry, for averaging, for choosing take profit or stop loss in series. This created a problem; few people could configure it correctly. Even people who are well versed in the markets probably won't want to spend that much time making adjustments. As time passed, the advisor traded in a narrow circle of people, then MT5 began to gain popularity, and I ported this advisor to this platform. I installed it on a real account and have been trading ever since.I have done a lot of work regarding the settings of this advisor. I removed all the settings out of sight, selected the appropriate settings and left them inside the advisor. At first glance, it might seem, why did you do this? I did it this way because I think no one except me knows how to trade this advisor, no one except me can set it up better.

I worked on it for years, collecting data, gaining experience from real trading, introducing new conditions and algorithms. Now I am publishing this advisor, with a confirmed history. And it's up to you to decide whether to use it or not. Thank you for taking your time and reading this far.

Now I will briefly describe the algorithm of this advisor. The advisor, as I said earlier, uses the relative strength index, CCI, but not only to search for a deal. The advisor opens transactions in the overbought and oversold zones. but we all know that sooner or later any advisor makes mistakes, so this advisor uses safe averaging. The EA opens orders based on indicators, the EA uses a trailing stop, uses take profit based on the market situation, indicator readings, the advisor can open additional orders according to the trend and turn a transaction of a small volume into a whole grid of orders with a stop loss in the profitable zone. I'll show it in the screenshot. absolutely safe method. we increase profit with additional orders, keeping the stop loss at 60 percent of the series profit. When testing the advisor, you can use any pairs. In addition to pairs with the Japanese yen, the advisor trades pairs with the yen, but I am not happy with the result.

Use the default settings, and if you have a large deposit, you can disable Safemode in the settings. it will remove the load limit on the deposit. When using the strategy tester in MT5, I tried to select the settings so that any currency pair would go through 20 years with a drawdown of up to 30 percent.

When trading, I use the symbols AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURNZD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, GBPCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD. I would like to point out that I enjoy working with these couples. You can use any pairs you test and if you like them. 

Use only H1 Timeframe.

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