Trendo Ea

 EA based on Trend and Support Resistance Levels

option usage of Auto SL and AutoLot with variable risks

results given on  EURUSD  H1 for last 2.5 years

*** used parameters on H1 timeframe 

bars 25 

shift 5

ma index 0.85

open OrdersTotal = 2

Profit Per = 3 % profit to Equity to close trades 

for lower time frames Inputs will me doubled or tripled ... 

for higher time frames inputs should me divided / minimized

you can use manual entered Lot and Disable AUTOLOT

Or you can enable Auto-Lot and enter the Risk 


Variable positive results obtained when changing inputs:

*initial Lot

*using Autolot with variable risk values

*using auto Stop Loss

*increasing or decreasing open total orders

***test before purchase and give me feedback


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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