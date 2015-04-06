Trendo Ea
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 5
EA based on Trend and Support Resistance Levels
option usage of Auto SL and AutoLot with variable risks
results given on EURUSD H1 for last 2.5 years
*** used parameters on H1 timeframe
bars 25
shift 5
ma index 0.85
open OrdersTotal = 2
Profit Per = 3 % profit to Equity to close trades
for lower time frames Inputs will me doubled or tripled ...
for higher time frames inputs should me divided / minimized
you can use manual entered Lot and Disable AUTOLOT
Or you can enable Auto-Lot and enter the Risk
Variable positive results obtained when changing inputs:
*initial Lot
*using Autolot with variable risk values
*using auto Stop Loss
*increasing or decreasing open total orders
***test before purchase and give me feedback