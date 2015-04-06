Bollinger Bands 500
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Bollinger Bands 500 is a fully automated EA designed to trade EUR/USD pair on 15 minutes timeframe. EA is based on Bollinger Bands indicator and Exponential Moving Average to determine the trend. The EA open positions only in the direction of the trend. TP and SL are set at 50 pips. As default the EA use 2% from your balance per trade. You can modify the volume of the transaction from "VolumePercent" 400 means 2%. Expert showed stable results on 2020 on EUR/USD pair. No dangerous methods of money management used, no Martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions.
- Working symbol EUR/USD
- Working Timeframe: 15 min
- Min deposit: $300
- Min leverage 1:20
Features:
- No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to install
Settings:
- VolumePercent (Percent of Balance) - Automatic lot calculation in percent of deposit - default 2%
- Before you buy Bollinger Bands 500 please be aware of the risks involved.
- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
- The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
- This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.