Impulse Catcher

  • Experts
  • Alexandr Maltsev
    Alexandr Maltsev

    Alexandr Maltsev

    We are a team of enthusiasts in algorithmic forex trading, our goal is to create truly working and well-earning advisors for professional traders from around the world. Therefore we will be glad to any comments or suggestions.
    We have been making trading programs for more than 10 years.
    1 topic 7 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

The Impulse Catcher Expert Advisor is based on the Impulse Checker indicator. The main operation principle lies in utilization of strong directional price movements. The EA opens positions the moment a strong directional price movement appears. The EA does no use hedging, martingale, grid and other risky strategies.

The EA uses only tick data in its calculations, so changing the timeframe does not affect the entry and exit points. Use the timeframe, where you can easily monitor trading on the account. With the properly selected parameters and sufficient market volatility the EA is able to work on any instrument.


Description of Yurchenko's trailing

This unique type of trailing stop ignores the changes in price. This trailing stop modifies SL every N minutes by N points. All opened deals have the same algorithm for moving SL, corrected by the current volatility and the size of the initial impulse.


Input parameters

Basic Settings:

  • Magic - identification number of trades.
  • Deposit - if set to 0, the volume is calculated based on the account balance.
  • RiskOnPosition - risk per deal in percents.
  • VolumeOnPosition - volume of each position in lots.
  • MaxPositionsNumber - the maximum number of simultaneously opened trades.
  • CloseIfOpositeSignal - close all open positions when an opposite signal appears.
  • TrailingByYurchenko - enable/disable Yurchenko's trailing.

Indicator Settings

  • T1sec – width of the T1 price channel, sec.
  • T2min – width of the T2 price channel, min.
  • T3day – the number of days to calculate the average daily volatility, days.
  • Mode1 – in order to generate a signal, Delta must exceed MinDelta.
  • Mode2 – in order to generate a signal, Delta must exceed HL * T2ratio.
  • Mode3 – in order to generate a signal, Delta must exceed DayVolAvg * T3ratio.
  • MinDelta – the minimum number of points the price must pass for Mode1.
  • T2ratio – correction factor to HL for Mode2.
  • T3ratio – correction factor to DayVolAvg for Mode3.
  • SignalPeriodSec – the minimum frequency to inform about signals, sec.
  • LogInExpertsTab – message about the signal in the Experts journal.
  • Alert – message about the signal in a pop-up Alert box.
  • SendEmail – message about the signal to email.
  • PushNotification – message about the signal to mobile terminal.
  • PlaySound – message about the signal by playing an audio file.
  • WavFileName – name of the sound file for PlaySound.
  • ColorT1sig – color of the T1 rectangle when a signal occurs.
  • ColorT1 - color of the T1 rectangle when there are no signals.
  • ColorT2 - color of the T2 rectangle when there are no signals.
  • SignalPointWidth – size of the signal entry point.
  • SLratio – multiplier to the Delta value to calculate the distance from the entry point to the StopLoss level.
  • TPratio – multiplier to the Delta value to calculate the distance from the entry point to the TakeProfit level.

Trailing Settings:

  • SLratio – multiplier to the value of Delta to calculate SL at the moment the position is opened.
  • TPratio – multiplier to the value of Delta to calculate TP at the moment the position is opened.
  • TimeShiftCoef - multiplier for T1sec to calculate the first time of the SL modification.
  • TimeShiftAccelCoef - acceleration/deceleration factor for the time of SL modification.
  • PointShiftCoef - multiplier for Delta to calculate the first level of SL modification.
  • PointShiftAccelCoef - acceleration/deceleration factor for the SL value.
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Onyx MT4
Aliaksandr Chupryna
Experts
"Onyx MT4" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the protective level following the price. The Expert Advisor consists of three blocks with different stop loss, take pr
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
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