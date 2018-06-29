The Simple Worker

The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system.


How the EA works

It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders is opened, the other one is deleted. If orders are not opened by market after "TimeDeductionWarrant" minutes, both orders are deleted. In case an order is closed with a profit, the following orders are opened with the same volume of "Startlot". In case of a loss, subsequent orders are opened with a volume multiplied by "Multiplicator". If the maximum allowable lot indicated in "MaxLot" is reached, the next orders are opened with the volume of "Startlot". The distance between pending orders is defined by the value of "BetweenWwarrants" (in points). If an order with the volume of "StartLot" is profitable after the time specified in "TimeProfitWarrant", it is closed. The EA provides the ability to reduce the trading risks by setting "CloseMinProfit" to one (zero - disabled).


Recommendations

This EA can be customized to fit any trading style depending on the deposit and the price volatility in the market. During a high activity of the price movements, it is recommended to set "TimeDeductionWarrant" to 5 minutes or more. Accordingly, during a low-activity movement - 10 minutes or more. The distance between orders ("BetweenWwarrants") can be set up to 100 points (for 5-digit quotes). Recommended deposit is $300 and higher. Major currency pairs are recommended: EURUSD, JPNUSD, GBPUSD. If the initial volume ("StartLot") is set to 0.01 and if the deposit amount is sufficient, you can simultaneously run the EA (with different Magic numbers) on several currency pairs. The default settings initially proved to be good for trading during a high price activity on the market when used on the recommended currency pairs. A small number of settings allow users to easily customize the EA for the trading conditions of their brokers and the desired currency pair. The EA uses the "Account history" (tab in the trading terminal), therefore, the EA requires the "Account history" to contain the data for at least 1-3 days. Profitable trades can be closed manually (optional), this will not have a negative impact on the EA's operation.


Settings

  • ID Experts - magic number of the EA
  • Takeprofit - take profit in points
  • Stoploss - stop loss in points
  • StartLot - initial lot size
  • MaxLot - the maximum lot size
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop
  • Multiplicator - lot multiplier
  • TimeDeductionWarrant - expiration time of inactive orders (in minutes)
  • TimeProfitWarrant - expiration time of active orders (in minutes)
  • BetweenWwarrants - distance between orders (in orders)
  • CloseMinProfit - closing with the minimum profit
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[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
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The Full Control
Anatoliy Ryzhakov
Experts
The Full Control is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor, which applies indicator-based analysis of the market using "Stochastic", "Ichimoku" and "Volumes". It trades on the M1 timeframe using one order at a time. The EA uses the Martingale system. The Expert Advisor Operation Principle When buy or sell conditions are detected based on the Stochastic, Ichimoku and Volumes indicators, the EA opens the first order with the initial lot (equal to StartLot) with preset Takeprofit and Stop
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