Defender Deposit

Defender Deposit is a professional expert system designed to analyze markets based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. On a "bull trend" the indicator is below prices, on a "bear trend" - above. If the price crosses the Parabolic SAR lines, then the indicator reverses, and its next values ​​are located on the other side of the price. With this "reversal" of the indicator, the reference point will be the maximum or minimum price for the previous period. The reversal of the indicator is a signal either about the end (transition to correction or flat) of the trend, or about its reversal. The Expert Advisor closes long positions when the price falls below the line of the technical indicator, and closes short positions when the price rises above the Parabolic SAR line. That is, the direction of movement of Parabolic SAR is monitored and positions are kept open in the market only in the direction of this movement. If a long position is open (that is, the price is above the Parabolic SAR line), then the indicator line will move up regardless of which direction prices are moving. The amount of movement of the Parabolic SAR line depends on the magnitude of the price movement.

The EA handles errors correctly and works reliably on the market. Works with capital from $100! But by default it is set to $10,000 and a martingale grid (everything can be disabled and work either with a grid without a martingale or with one order at all). The Parabolic SAR signal can be inverted. The EA uses the basic concepts: trailing, stop loss and take profit. It has an important function - the correct calculation of risk (money management).

Parameter overview:
  • TypeFilling - Gets the type of order execution by the balance (for different brokers in different ways).
  • Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
  • ActiveTF – The period on which the Expert Advisor works.
  • Lot - Lot, if set then the Risk field does not work.
  • Risk - Risk, determines the lot automatically relative to the deposit.
  • LimitMaxLot - Limit on the maximum lot.
  • LimitOrders - Limit on the number of orders in a series.
  • GridMMOn - Series with martingale or simple grid.
  • GridStep - Minimum grid step.
  • StopLoss – StopLoss.
  • TakeProfit – Take Profit.
  • TrailingStart - Trailing start level.
  • TrailingStop - Trailing stop level.
  • Maximum - Parabolic SAR parameter.
  • SignalBar - Signal bar.
  • Inversion - Inversion of the signal from the Parabolic SAR.



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Experts
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Experts
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Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
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The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
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The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
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Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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