Defender Deposit is a professional expert system designed to analyze markets based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. On a "bull trend" the indicator is below prices, on a "bear trend" - above. If the price crosses the Parabolic SAR lines, then the indicator reverses, and its next values ​​are located on the other side of the price. With this "reversal" of the indicator, the reference point will be the maximum or minimum price for the previous period. The reversal of the indicator is a signal either about the end (transition to correction or flat) of the trend, or about its reversal. The Expert Advisor closes long positions when the price falls below the line of the technical indicator, and closes short positions when the price rises above the Parabolic SAR line. That is, the direction of movement of Parabolic SAR is monitored and positions are kept open in the market only in the direction of this movement. If a long position is open (that is, the price is above the Parabolic SAR line), then the indicator line will move up regardless of which direction prices are moving. The amount of movement of the Parabolic SAR line depends on the magnitude of the price movement.





The EA handles errors correctly and works reliably on the market. Works with capital from $100! But by default it is set to $10,000 and a martingale grid (everything can be disabled and work either with a grid without a martingale or with one order at all). The Parabolic SAR signal can be inverted. The EA uses the basic concepts: trailing, stop loss and take profit. It has an important function - the correct calculation of risk (money management).





Parameter overview:

TypeFilling - Gets the type of order execution by the balance (for different brokers in different ways).

- Gets the type of order execution by the balance (for different brokers in different ways). Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.

- Magic number, arbitrary integer. ActiveTF – The period on which the Expert Advisor works.

– The period on which the Expert Advisor works. Lot - Lot, if set then the Risk field does not work.

- Lot, if set then the Risk field does not work. Risk - Risk, determines the lot automatically relative to the deposit.

- Risk, determines the lot automatically relative to the deposit. LimitMaxLot - Limit on the maximum lot.

- Limit on the maximum lot. LimitOrders - Limit on the number of orders in a series.

- Limit on the number of orders in a series. GridMMOn - Series with martingale or simple grid.

- Series with martingale or simple grid. GridStep - Minimum grid step.

- Minimum grid step. StopLoss – StopLoss.

– StopLoss. TakeProfit – Take Profit.

– Take Profit. TrailingStart - Trailing start level.

- Trailing start level. TrailingStop - Trailing stop level.

- Trailing stop level. Maximum - Parabolic SAR parameter.

- Parabolic SAR parameter. SignalBar - Signal bar.

- Signal bar. Inversion - Inversion of the signal from the Parabolic SAR.







