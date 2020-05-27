TrendLinesEA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 10 July 2020
- Activations: 5
TrendLinesEA "is a tool designed to trade according to the trend lines drawn by the internal indicator or drawn by the trader manually.
The expert relies on two trading signal extraction systems (SPIKE & ROLL).
SPIKE MODE :- The signal is generated when the price breaks through the trend line and then rebounds to break it again.
ROLL MODE :- A signal and a bounce is created when the price touches the trend line.
You can activate one or both of the signaling systems by placing a check mark on the signal square on the expert interface
The expert draws three types of trend lines (short, 3 points , long term).
You can activate trading according to any or all of the trend lines through the square in the expert interface
You can also activate or deactivate BUY , SELL ,TrailingStop ,BreakEven , AutoLotSize , SoundAlert and Remove the Indicator Lines through the Experts interface while expert is running.
Manual trend lines:-
- After drawing the trend line - platform commands line, click Charts > Objects> Object List
- From the drop-down window - Highlight the trendline > Click Edit
- In the Description field, type the trendline description (UPWARDSHORT, UPWARD3_POINT or UPWARDLONG) for the uptrend line and (DOWNWARDSHORT, DOWNWARD3_POINT or DOWNWARDLONG) for the downtrend line
- Activate ( BUY or/and SELL) , ( SPIKE or/and ROLL) , ( SHORT , 3_POINT or LONG ) from the Experts interface
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