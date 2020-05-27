TrendLinesEA

5


TrendLinesEA "is a tool designed to trade according to the trend lines drawn by the internal indicator or drawn by the trader manually.

The expert relies on two trading signal extraction systems (SPIKE & ROLL).

SPIKE MODE :- The signal is generated when the price breaks through the trend line and then rebounds to break it again.

ROLL MODE :- A signal and a bounce is created when the price touches the trend line.

You can activate one or both of the signaling systems by placing a check mark on the signal square on the expert interface

The expert draws three types of trend lines (short, 3 points , long term).

You can activate trading according to any or all of the trend lines through the square in the expert interface

You can also activate or deactivate BUY , SELL ,TrailingStop ,BreakEven , AutoLotSize , SoundAlert  and Remove the Indicator Lines through the  Experts interface while expert is running.

Manual trend lines:-

  • After drawing the trend line -  platform commands line, click Charts > Objects> Object List
  •  From the drop-down window - Highlight the trendline > Click Edit
  • In the Description field, type the trendline description (UPWARDSHORT, UPWARD3_POINT or UPWARDLONG) for the uptrend line and (DOWNWARDSHORT, DOWNWARD3_POINT or DOWNWARDLONG) for the downtrend line
  • Activate ( BUY or/and SELL) , ( SPIKE or/and ROLL) , ( SHORT , 3_POINT or LONG ) from the  Experts interface
Version 1.1 2020.05.28
In this version, the following has been added: -
Trade across trend lines, horizontal lines and price channels drawn manually or by another indicator
By default, the expert knows the lines and price channels created as an object ( OBJ_TREND , OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ,OBJ_HLINE ,OBJ_CHANNEL ) Which appears in Index as ( TrendLine ,TrendLineByAngle , Horizontal Line , Channel )
It is not necessary to describe the line or channel by the trader

Note: You must be able to trade in one direction (BUY or SELL) with horizontal lines
We recommend setting a  ( CloseInSignal  = true  ) when trading according to the price channels

    Reviews 1
    Niklas Templin
    23874
    Niklas Templin 2023.12.26 19:45 
     

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    Niklas Templin
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    Niklas Templin 2023.12.26 19:45 
     

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