



TrendLinesEA "is a tool designed to trade according to the trend lines drawn by the internal indicator or drawn by the trader manually.

The expert relies on two trading signal extraction systems (SPIKE & ROLL).

SPIKE MODE :- The signal is generated when the price breaks through the trend line and then rebounds to break it again.

ROLL MODE :- A signal and a bounce is created when the price touches the trend line.

You can activate one or both of the signaling systems by placing a check mark on the signal square on the expert interface

The expert draws three types of trend lines (short, 3 points , long term).

You can activate trading according to any or all of the trend lines through the square in the expert interface

You can also activate or deactivate BUY , SELL ,TrailingStop ,BreakEven , AutoLotSize , SoundAlert and Remove the Indicator Lines through the Experts interface while expert is running.

Manual trend lines:-