Full Dashboard


Full Dashboard EA "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools for most indicators and strategies for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart

It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically

The chart shows the following :-

  • All the immediate changes of 28 pairs of currencies for all time periods (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 ) , Number of points and colors  , The green color for up and red color for down
  • The values of the main indicators and the corresponding color of those values ( ADX ,RSI ,MA , SAR , STOCH ) 
  • Average symbol changes for a M15 period for testing strength (B/S) 
  • The signal strength of 28 pairs of currencies  ,
  • The open orders Data ( order size , order type ,numbers , order profit or loss )
  • The Basket TakeProfit and StopLoss : If the value is higher than 0, all orders will be closed when the target is reached
  • Monitor the trade status, selected lot size and  current profit or loss 
  • The account data ( Balance , Equity , Margin , Free Margin , Level Margin ) 
  • The Market Hours and Open Stock Exchanges ( Frankfurt , London ,New York ,Sydney , Tokyo )
  • The current spread of 28 pairs of currencies 
  •  211 Active buttons for different functions 

Functions of buttons :-

  •  FULL MARGIN Button  : A tool designed for fortune games lovers ,an algorithm that helps you earn $ 1.5 million from the initial $ 300 balance after 17 successful  orders , The platform must be free of orders when the button is activated , Only one order will pass through each stage (manual or automated) According to the strategy you have chosen in the settings , In advanced stages, when the size of the lot is greater than 100, the system will open more than one order , Closing a deal on a loss means losing the profit you made in the previous deal ,The gray color for inactive button ( FULL MARGIN OFF ) and blue color for activate button ( HAND FULL MARGIN or  AUTO FULL MARGIN ), We recommend opening a separate account at $ 300 to execute this algorithm 
  • CLOSE PROFIT Button : To close profit deals
  • CLOSE LOSS  Button : To close the losing deals 
  • CLOSE ALL Button : To close  all deals 
  • 28 Blue Symbols Button :To open buy orders 
  • 28 Brown Symbols Button :To open sell orders 
  • 28 Close Symbols Button :To close the symbol  deals 
  • 28 Gray Symbols Button :To run the expert on the symbol chart or to open a new chart containing the indicators and strategy you have chosen in the settings or while running the expert 
  • 56 Gray NT Button : Enables automatic trading for symbols  ,The color of the button becomes dark red when activated ( AT ), Choose a Turtle for slow market movement or Hare for fast movement , Select strategy from settings (6 strategies) , You can change the strategy while the expert is running at the Hand/Auto Trade table 
  • Indicators Button : To change the strategy during the operation of the expert , use the  + or button on the first line to scroll .
  • LOT Button : To set or change the size of the lot , Use the + or - button on the first line to add or subtract 0.01 lot ,  + or - on the second line to add or subtract 0.05 lot , + or - on the third line to add or subtract 0.10 lot and + or- on the fourth line to add or subtract 0.20 lots .
  • TP and  SL Button : To set or change TakeProfit and StopLoss points , Use the + or - button on the first line to add or subtract  1 point ,  + or - on the second line to add or subtract 5 points ,  + or - on the third line to add or subtract 10 points and  + or - on the fourth line to add or subtract 20 points 
  • 8 + and - Buttons : To scroll indicators , set or change values Lots ,TakeProfit and StopLoss 
  • 8 Blue Main Currencies Button : This button is used to open a set of orders for symbols that represent the currency part of it, Use it  in  upward trend of the currency or the news time is detected ,The buy orders are opened if the currency represents the first part of the symbol and the sell orders  are opened if the currency represents the second part of the symbol 
  • 8 Brown Main Currencies Button : The sell orders are opened if the currency represents the first part of the symbol and the buy orders  are opened if the currency represents the second part of the symbol 
  • 8 Red Main Currencies Button : This button is used to close  a set of orders for symbols that represent the currency part of it

Note  :  Since all button functions are not active in the testing mode , the expert operates only in the demo  and live modes 

Parameters : Description in Expert interface 

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Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
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Herry Gani
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The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
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Evgeniy Zhdan
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Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Experts
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