Milch Cow Japanese Candles EA "is a tool designed to trade according to Japanese candlestick patterns.

According to the opinions of forex Advisors , Expert categorize patterns into optimistic patterns of high, medium and low confidence

The expert deals with 34 bullish patterns and 34 bearish patterns

The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern square

Upon discovering the pattern, the expert displays the acronym for the pattern below or above the last candle

In the demo and real mode, you can activate any number of patterns for your trade by placing a check mark on the pattern square

As for the test mode, you can test only one pattern through the expert settings.

You can also activate or deactivate BUY , SELL ,TrailingStop ,BreakEven , AutoLotSize ,DisplayText and SoundAlert through the EA interface while expert is running.

Bullish patterns:- (See the attached pictures)

Abandoned Baby

Concealing Baby Swallow

Kicking

Morning Doji Star

Morning Star

Three Inside Up

Three Outside Up

Mat Hold

Rising Three Methods

Side By Side White Lines

Three White Soldiers

BreakawayEngulfing

Dragonfly Doji ( UMBRELLA )

Homing Pigeon

Gravestone Doji ( INVERTED UMBRELLA )

Ladder Bottom

Matching Low

Meeting Lines

Piercing Line

Stick Sandwich

Three Stars In The South

Tri Star

Unique Three River Bottom

Doji Star

Upside Gap Three Methods

Upside Tasuk Gap

Belt Hold

Hammer

Harami

Harami Cross

Inverted Hammer

Separating Lines

Three Line Strike





Bearish patterns :- ( See the attached pictures)

Abandoned Baby

Dark Cloud Cover

Evening Doji Star

Evening Star

Identical Three Crows

Kicking

Three Inside Down

Three Outside Down

Falling Three Methods

Three Black Crows

Upside Gap Two Crows

Advance Block

Breakaway

Deliberation

Engulfing

Dragonfly Doji ( UMBRELLA )

Harami Cross

Meeting Lines

Gravestone Doji ( INVERTED UMBRELLA )

Tri Star

Two Crows

Doji Star

Downside Gap Three Methods

Downside Tasuki Gap

In Neck

On Neck

Side By Side White Lines

Separating Lines

Three Line Strike

Thrusting" ,"Belt Hold

Hanging Man

Harami

Shooting Star