Milch Cow Japanese Candles
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 22 October 2022
- Activations: 5
The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern square
Upon discovering the pattern, the expert displays the acronym for the pattern below or above the last candle
In the demo and real mode, you can activate any number of patterns for your trade by placing a check mark on the pattern square
As for the test mode, you can test only one pattern through the expert settings.
You can also activate or deactivate BUY , SELL ,TrailingStop ,BreakEven , AutoLotSize ,DisplayText and SoundAlert through the EA interface while expert is running.
Bullish patterns:- (See the attached pictures)
Abandoned Baby
Concealing Baby Swallow
Kicking
Morning Doji Star
Morning Star
Three Inside Up
Three Outside Up
Mat Hold
Rising Three Methods
Side By Side White Lines
Three White Soldiers
BreakawayEngulfing
Dragonfly Doji ( UMBRELLA )
Homing Pigeon
Gravestone Doji ( INVERTED UMBRELLA )
Ladder Bottom
Matching Low
Meeting Lines
Piercing Line
Stick Sandwich
Three Stars In The South
Tri Star
Unique Three River Bottom
Doji Star
Upside Gap Three Methods
Upside Tasuk Gap
Belt Hold
Hammer
Harami
Harami Cross
Inverted Hammer
Separating Lines
Three Line Strike
Bearish patterns :- ( See the attached pictures)
Abandoned Baby
Dark Cloud Cover
Evening Doji Star
Evening Star
Identical Three Crows
Kicking
Three Inside Down
Three Outside Down
Falling Three Methods
Three Black Crows
Upside Gap Two Crows
Advance Block
Breakaway
Deliberation
Engulfing
Dragonfly Doji ( UMBRELLA )
Harami Cross
Meeting Lines
Gravestone Doji ( INVERTED UMBRELLA )
Tri Star
Two Crows
Doji Star
Downside Gap Three Methods
Downside Tasuki Gap
In Neck
On Neck
Side By Side White Lines
Separating Lines
Three Line Strike
Thrusting" ,"Belt Hold
Hanging Man
Harami
Shooting Star