Happy Lion

Overview

Happy Lion is a Smart Money Zone indicator, it scans historical data to identify specific candlestick patterns, these are the areas where large institutions (banks/hedge funds) leave behind significant "footprints" in the form of unfilled orders.

  • Demand Zones (Bullish): Highlights the last bearish candle before a strong, impulsive upward breakout.
  • Supply Zones (Bearish): Highlights the last bullish candle before a strong, impulsive downward breakout.
  • Automatic Drawing: Once a valid zone is found, the indicator draws a rectangle that extends into the future, providing a clear visual target for price retests.

 

Key Functions

1. Configuring Input Parameters

  • Number of bars to analyze: Set how many historical candles the indicator should scan to find zones (Default: 300).
  • Impluse Check: Adjust the "strength" required for a zone. A higher number (e.g., 3 or 4) means only very strong breakouts will create a box.
  • Dato-deletion zone: True: Zones disappear as soon as price touches them; False: All historical zones stay on the chart.
  • Color Settings: Customize BullColor (Demand) and BearColor (Supply) to match your chart theme.

 

2. Trading Strategy & Interpretation

  • Identify Supply (Maroon): These represent areas where institutional selling occurred. Look for "Sell" setups when price returns to these boxes.
  • Identify Demand (Navy): These represent areas where institutional buying occurred. Look for "Buy" setups when price re-tests these boxes.
  • Multiple Timeframes: For higher accuracy, look for "Nested Zones"—where a 15-minute Order Block sits inside a 4-hour Order Block.

 

Support

If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.

More from author
Happy Jaguar
Pui Yan Leung
Indicators
Overview Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.   Key Functions Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action. Trend Logic: Unlike st
Happy Devil
Pui Yan Leung
Indicators
Overview Happy Devil  is an Auto-Fibonacci Retracement Indicator designed to eliminate the subjectivity of manual drawing. It identifies market swings automatically   Key Functions 1. Visual Legend Blue Lines (0.0% & 100.0%): Represent the boundaries of the current price swing. Red Line (61.8%): Highlights the "Golden Ratio," a critical level for trend reversals or retracements. White Lines: Represent the secondary retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 78.6%). Auto-Extend Right: All lines aut
Happy Peacock
Pui Yan Leung
Indicators
Overview Happy Peacock is a sophisticated Currency Strength Meter designed for MT4. It provides a visual dashboard that calculates and displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD) and their associated currency pairs based on historical price movement.   Key Functions The indicator operates by measuring the percentage change of currency pairs over a user-defined lookback bars period. By averaging these movements across multiple pairs, it isolat
Happy Koala
Pui Yan Leung
Indicators
Overview Happy Koala indicator uses two sets of averages—a Short-term BBI (derived from 4 fast moving averages) and a Long-term BBI (derived from 4 slow moving averages). It color-codes these lines based on whether the price is above or below them and plots entry arrows when the short-term trend crosses the long-term trend.   Key Functions Dual-Band BBI Calculation:  This logic creates a "smoothed" trendline that is more stable than a single moving average. Dynamic Color Switching: The indicator
Happy Croc
Pui Yan Leung
Indicators
Overview Happy Croc is a trend-following and momentum-based technical indicator, it is built upon the classic Bill Williams Alligator logic and significantly enhanced by adding two critical filters: 200 SMA and Stochastic Oscillator for momentum confirmation. The indicator is designed to identify "crossover" events specifically in the direction of the dominant market trend.   Key Functions Trend Filtering (SMA 200) Acts as a primary gatekeeper for signals: Buy arrows are only permitted when the
