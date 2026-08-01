Forbex Symbol Changer

  • Indicators
  • Csaba Simon
    Csaba Simon

    Csaba Simon

    5 (1)
    A simple goal: profit with low risk and consistency...
    A noble vision that translates into positive working, reflecting the truth!
    Passionate about what I am doing, there are no secrets! I care about our business as much as you do for your own money.
    Merely and nothing more,
    5 products 5 comments
  • Version: 14.8
  • Updated: 1 August 2026

FORBEX Symbol Changer
One Click Away. 

If you experience any issues, have questions, or would like to learn more about the system and its methodology, please feel free to get in touch.

Please contact me, and I will guide you through the entire installation process via AnyDesk to ensure everything is installed correctly and fully ready to use even before the purchase.

FORBEX Philosophy

Built by traders for traders, FORBEX tools focus on simplicity, efficiency, and practical workflow improvements that help keep your attention where it belongs: on the market.

FORBEX Symbol Changer is a lightweight chart navigation tool designed to streamline your workflow and eliminate the need to manually browse Market Watch or open multiple charts.

With a single click, switch instantly between your favorite trading instruments and timeframes while maintaining a clean, organized workspace.

Dynamic Market Watch Integration

Unlike static symbol panels, FORBEX Symbol Changer automatically reads the instruments currently visible in your Market Watch window.

Any symbol you add to Market Watch becomes available directly inside the FORBEX Symbol Changer panel.

This means you have complete flexibility to display and trade exactly the instruments you want:

  • Forex Pairs
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • Metals
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • CFDs
  • Custom Broker Symbols

Simply add or remove instruments from Market Watch and the panel updates automatically.

Your Market Watch becomes your trading dashboard.

Key Features

✔ Automatically displays all symbols currently visible in Market Watch

✔ One-click symbol switching

✔ One-click timeframe switching

✔ Multi-page symbol dashboard

✔ Active symbol highlighting

✔ Active timeframe highlighting

✔ Fully customizable colors and layout

✔ Lightweight and resource-friendly

✔ No manual symbol configuration required

✔ Works with Forex, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Crypto, and CFDs

Why Use FORBEX Symbol Changer?

Navigating through dozens of symbols and timeframes can interrupt focus and slow down decision-making. FORBEX Symbol Changer keeps all essential markets within immediate reach, allowing you to move from chart to chart in seconds.

Whether you monitor a handful of instruments or an entire watchlist, the panel provides a simple and efficient way to stay organized and react quickly to market opportunities.

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Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Murrey Math Volume and Market Profile
Csaba Simon
5 (1)
Indicators
Download link for the complete trading system installation: https://easytransfer.net/Tw7E87k9/56502f1487dc0bb5189a3a7ead44856f If you experience any issues, have questions, or would like to learn more about the system and its methodology, please feel free to get in touch. Please contact me, and I will guide you through the entire installation process via AnyDesk to ensure everything is installed correctly and fully ready to use even before the purchase. Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile Pro
Market Watch Trading Hours News Pro
Csaba Simon
Utilities
FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS  Feel free to contact me for support, installation assistance, and upgrade. Professional Market Session, Trading Schedule & Economic News Dashboard for MetaTrader 4 FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours PRO NEWS is an advanced all-in-one MT4 dashboard designed to provide traders with real-time market session monitoring, broker trading schedules, live countdowns, intelligent voice alerts, and economic news awareness from one clean professional interface. The
Forbex Candle Timer
Csaba Simon
Utilities
FORBEX Candle Count Down Timer Every Candle Counts Know exactly how much time remains until the current candle closes. FORBEX Candle Count Down Timer is a simple yet highly practical utility that displays the remaining time of the active candle directly on the chart, helping traders make better timing decisions and avoid entering or exiting positions blindly during candle formation. Whether you trade using Price Action, Volume, Market Profile, Murrey Math, or any other methodology, knowing how
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Market Watch Trading Hours
Csaba Simon
Utilities
# FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours ## Professional Market Session Monitoring for MetaTrader 4 FORBEX Market Watch Trading Hours is a powerful MT4 dashboard EA, designed to provide traders with a complete real-time overview of market opening and closing schedules across Forex pairs, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, and other broker-supported instruments. The dashboard automatically scans all symbols available in Market Watch and displays their current trading status, live sess
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