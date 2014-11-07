Auto Fibonachi Levels

Simply drop the indicator to the chart and Fibonacci levels will be shown automatically!

The indicator is developed for automatic drawing of Fibonacci levels on the chart. It provides the abilities to:

  • Select the standard Fibo levels to be shown
  • Add custom levels
  • Draw the indicator on the timeframes other than the current one. For example, the indicator is calculated on the weekly period (W1) and is displayed on the monthly period (MN1)
  • Select the timeframes the indicator will be available on
  • Calculate the Fibo based on the main trend (original behavior) or rollbacks (new behavior)
You can also specify a number of candles the indicator shall look back for plotting the levels and specify which colors will be used for drawing the indicator.

Please contact the author for requesting additional levels or other enhancements.

