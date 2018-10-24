GND Entry Open Price

This is the indicator of trading signals. Signal special will be not repair.


Input Parameters

  • On Alert - True/False (displays a message in a separate window).
  • On Send Notification = True/False. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The function can be disabled in case of the restriction violation.))
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
Indicators
Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
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The Expert Advisor relies on a grid strategy and identifies a strong trend. It can also work on all pairs with a minimal spread. The EA uses average price deals, users can install martingale, hedging and scalping. This is an automated system that is optimized and ready to use. The configuration is simple. Recommendations Deposit min 1000$ or appropriate cent account Use a small spread Parameters MagicNumber : unique (magic) number of the EA TrailingStopLoss: as a position gains in profit, a st
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This will be EA support trading. What is a 'Trailing Stop' A stop order that can be set at a defined percentage away from a security's current market price. A trailing stop for a long position would be set below the security’s current market price; for a short position, it would be set above the current price. A trailing stop is designed to protect gains by enabling a trade to remain open and continue to profit as long as the price is moving in the right direction, but closing the trade if the p
GND Big Bem
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Big Bem is completely automatic. First, it will open an order with TakeProfit or TrailingStopLoss depending on the user settings. 10 hours later, it will open another order. A grid-based transactional mechanism will close automatically by the user setup CloseProfit . Requirements and recommendations Deposit min $1,000 or optimal cent account. Use small spread. Parameters MagicNumber : The unique (magic) number of the EA. TrailingStopLoss : As a position gains in profit, a stop loss follows as
GND Robot Scalping
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‌This is a trading idea without further study analysis. Just use the capital management methods + be brave enough. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different and unique way of martingale. It includes two options to deal with open trades. Pending Order Martingale (It helps to reduce Draw Down) Market Business multi-dimensional order martingale Please note that: you always responsible for your account management Requirements and recommendations Digit 4 (usage Spread small
GND Patterns Candle
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Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. Candlestick patterns are essential tools for every price action trader. A candlestick pattern is a one or sometimes multi-bar price action pattern shown graphically on a candlestick chart that price action traders use to predict. Input Parameters On Alert - true/false (displays a message in a separate window). Patterns Reverse - true/false (allow displaying the backward candle patterns). Max Bar - numbers of bars. Parameters in chart Can
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The main function helps you trade in the direction of the trend D1. All this make it Become One trend trading system easy to use for beginners, advanced and professional traders. This indicator will give you a new perspective and it suggests you a decision on the market. The indicator is equipped with a pop-up and audio alert. This indicator creates a very important that optimizes the entry points. We are very happy to have created this indicator and we hope it will be useful to all. Features D
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This is an EA trading strategy that tries to recover the lost trade. This tactic helps in just the right direction once and the profit takers will be able to stop the previous loss. The game is restarted. It works based on the trend and automatically closes if the trend reverses. Simple configuration, easy installation, complete automation. Before you start using EA in your real account, you should find out how the system works in Backtest mode. Requirements and recommendations Deposit min 10.0
GND Magic Hedging
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Magic Hedging is based on the hedging technique. The Expert Advisor tries to enter the market at the beginning of a trend. If the price moves in the unfavorable direction, Magic Hedging attempts to recover losing trades. It restores loss-making positions and tries to make them profitable by opening an opposite position with an increased lot. This opposite order can have a multiplied lot or a plus lot. Requirements and recommendations Deposit min 10.000$ or optimal cent account Leverage 1:500 St
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This Expert Advisor uses the Parabolic indicator to determine the trend direction and to find better market entry and exit points. The Expert Advisor tries to enter the market at the beginning of a strong trend. The EA uses hedging strategy and grid of orders and which increases lot size. It uses parameter Max Order as an option in risk management. Requirements and recommendations The minimum deposit is $10.000 or an equivalent cent account Leverage: 1:500 Stop level less than 20 or 30 points U
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GND Tail Candle
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Indicators
A tall upper shadow occurs when the price moves during the period, but goes back down, which is a bearish signal. A tall lower shadow forms when bears push the price down, but bulls pull it back up, which leaves a long line or shadow. This is considered a bullish signal. Some technical analysts believe a tall or long shadow means the stock will turn or reverse. Some believe a short or lower shadow means a price rise is coming. In other words, a tall upper shadow means a downturn is coming, while
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There are a lot of support tools in the Forex trading market, such as ea - robot., to help the transaction become automated and can be traded 24 hours a day, and there are also lots of points. The quote is called an "indicator", such as: sar parabolic, cci, macd., bollinger band ... combining all the junk issues will give a "signal" and we call it "trading signal". But,null, and perhaps many market participants have not defined what the trend is, and what is the wave, to have more effective "str
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