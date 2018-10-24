GND Entry Open Price
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is the indicator of trading signals. Signal special will be not repair.
Input Parameters
- On Alert - True/False (displays a message in a separate window).
- On Send Notification = True/False. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The function can be disabled in case of the restriction violation.))