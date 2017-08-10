GND Magic Martingale

This is an EA trading strategy that tries to recover the lost trade. This tactic helps in just the right direction once and the profit takers will be able to stop the previous loss. The game is restarted. It works based on the trend and automatically closes if the trend reverses.

Simple configuration, easy installation, complete automation.

Before you start using EA in your real account, you should find out how the system works in Backtest mode.





Requirements and recommendations

Deposit min 10.000$ or optimal cent account

Use small spread

Only use for 5-digit brokers

Leverage: 1:500





Parameters

MagicNumber : The unique (magic) number of the EA.

: The unique (magic) number of the EA. TakeProfit: Take profit value. * Required for closing orders

Take profit value. UseBalance: Use percentage margin account (*UseBalance=1%) Balance 10.000$ => trader Balance 100$ (volume min 0.01 proportional to 100$ and increases)

Parameters for optimization in the tester

MagicNumber : 4444

: 4444 TakeProfit: 100

100 UseBalance: 0.3 to 1

NOTE: deals are better with low spread pairs. You can work with many currency pairs at the same time by attaching the EA to each chart.

Please note: you are always responsible for your account management.