GND Magic Hedging
- Experts
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Nguyen Dang GiangSignup VPS $6.99: https://portal.pivps.com/cart.php?aff=944
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 16 April 2018
- Activations: 5
Magic Hedging is based on the hedging technique. The Expert Advisor tries to enter the market at the beginning of a trend.
If the price moves in the unfavorable direction, Magic Hedging attempts to recover losing trades. It restores loss-making positions and tries to make them profitable by opening an opposite position with an increased lot.
This opposite order can have a multiplied lot or a plus lot.
Requirements and recommendations
- Deposit min 10.000$ or optimal cent account
- Leverage 1:500
- Stop level less than 30 or 50 points
- Use small spread
Input Parameters
- Trading - Selection of two options: Automatic/Manually.
- Version - Selection of four options: Hedging V1/Hedging V2/Hedging V3/Hedging V4. (These are different trading methods, depicted in pictures below.)
- Magic Number - The unique (magic) number of the EA.
- Invest - Percentage of Account Balance.
- Lots Size - Selection of two options: +/x (plus lot size/multiplied lot size).
- Lots Start - Fixed first lot size.
- Lots Size Next - Lots size increase for next orders.
- Max Order - Maximum number of orders in one grid.
- Distance - Distance for the next order.
- Start Trailing - Trailing Start in points.
- Step Trailing - step for setting Stop Loss and moving Stop Loss in the direction of profit.
- Close Trailing - Close the order with a minimum profit.