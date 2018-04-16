GND Magic Hedging

Magic Hedging is based on the hedging technique. The Expert Advisor tries to enter the market at the beginning of a trend.

If the price moves in the unfavorable direction, Magic Hedging attempts to recover losing trades. It restores loss-making positions and tries to make them profitable by opening an opposite position with an increased lot.

This opposite order can have a multiplied lot or a plus lot.





Requirements and recommendations

Deposit min 10.000$ or optimal cent account

Leverage 1:500

Stop level less than 30 or 50 points

Use small spread





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