Support TrailingStopLoss

This will be EA support trading.

What is a 'Trailing Stop'

A stop order that can be set at a defined percentage away from a security's current market price. A trailing stop for a long position would be set below the security’s current market price; for a short position, it would be set above the current price. A trailing stop is designed to protect gains by enabling a trade to remain open and continue to profit as long as the price is moving in the right direction, but closing the trade if the price changes direction by a specified percentage. A trailing stop can also specify a dollar amount instead of a percentage.

BREAKING DOWN 'Trailing Stop'

The trailing stop is more flexible than a fixed stop loss, since it automatically tracks the stock’s price direction and does not have to be manually reset like the fixed stop loss. Like all stop orders, the trailing stop enforces trading discipline by taking the emotion out of the “sell” decision, thus enabling traders and investors to protect profits and investment capital.

A trailing stop loss order is a risk reduction tactic where the risk on a trade is reduced, or a profit is locked in, as the trade moves in the trader's favor. A trailing stop loss is not a requirement when day trading, rather, using it is a personal choice.


Parameters

  • TrailingStopLoss: as a position gains in profit, a stop loss follows as well
  • MinStepTrailing: as a position gains in profit smallest
  • TakeProfit: Take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero). With Buy greater than 2 orders or Sell greater than 2 orders will activate change TakeProfit
  • onAlert = true/false (Displays a message in a separate window.)
  • onSendNotification = false/true. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The function can be disabled in case of the restriction violation.))

Note: This is a very useful EA for better human-machine interaction.

More from author
GND Average Price
Nguyen Dang Giang
Experts
The Expert Advisor relies on a grid strategy and identifies a strong trend. It can also work on all pairs with a minimal spread. The EA uses average price deals, users can install martingale, hedging and scalping. This is an automated system that is optimized and ready to use. The configuration is simple. Recommendations Deposit min 1000$ or appropriate cent account Use a small spread Parameters MagicNumber : unique (magic) number of the EA TrailingStopLoss: as a position gains in profit, a st
GND Big Bem
Nguyen Dang Giang
3 (2)
Experts
Big Bem is completely automatic. First, it will open an order with TakeProfit or TrailingStopLoss depending on the user settings. 10 hours later, it will open another order. A grid-based transactional mechanism will close automatically by the user setup CloseProfit . Requirements and recommendations Deposit min $1,000 or optimal cent account. Use small spread. Parameters MagicNumber : The unique (magic) number of the EA. TrailingStopLoss : As a position gains in profit, a stop loss follows as
GND Robot Scalping
Nguyen Dang Giang
4 (1)
Experts
‌This is a trading idea without further study analysis. Just use the capital management methods + be brave enough. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different and unique way of martingale. It includes two options to deal with open trades. Pending Order Martingale (It helps to reduce Draw Down) Market Business multi-dimensional order martingale Please note that: you always responsible for your account management Requirements and recommendations Digit 4 (usage Spread small
GND Patterns Candle
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. Candlestick patterns are essential tools for every price action trader. A candlestick pattern is a one or sometimes multi-bar price action pattern shown graphically on a candlestick chart that price action traders use to predict. Input Parameters On Alert - true/false (displays a message in a separate window). Patterns Reverse - true/false (allow displaying the backward candle patterns). Max Bar - numbers of bars. Parameters in chart Can
Signals Execute Price
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
The main function helps you trade in the direction of the trend D1. All this make it Become One trend trading system easy to use for beginners, advanced and professional traders. This indicator will give you a new perspective and it suggests you a decision on the market. The indicator is equipped with a pop-up and audio alert. This indicator creates a very important that optimizes the entry points. We are very happy to have created this indicator and we hope it will be useful to all. Features D
GND Magic Martingale
Nguyen Dang Giang
Experts
This is an EA trading strategy that tries to recover the lost trade. This tactic helps in just the right direction once and the profit takers will be able to stop the previous loss. The game is restarted. It works based on the trend and automatically closes if the trend reverses. Simple configuration, easy installation, complete automation. Before you start using EA in your real account, you should find out how the system works in Backtest mode. Requirements and recommendations Deposit min 10.0
GND Magic Hedging
Nguyen Dang Giang
Experts
Magic Hedging is based on the hedging technique. The Expert Advisor tries to enter the market at the beginning of a trend. If the price moves in the unfavorable direction, Magic Hedging attempts to recover losing trades. It restores loss-making positions and tries to make them profitable by opening an opposite position with an increased lot. This opposite order can have a multiplied lot or a plus lot. Requirements and recommendations Deposit min 10.000$ or optimal cent account Leverage 1:500 St
GND Magic Parabolic
Nguyen Dang Giang
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses the Parabolic indicator to determine the trend direction and to find better market entry and exit points. The Expert Advisor tries to enter the market at the beginning of a strong trend. The EA uses hedging strategy and grid of orders and which increases lot size. It uses parameter Max Order as an option in risk management. Requirements and recommendations The minimum deposit is $10.000 or an equivalent cent account Leverage: 1:500 Stop level less than 20 or 30 points U
GND Entry Signals
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
This is indicator signals entry buy or sell for trader. It notification price entry to trader and price Stop Loss and price Take Profit. Indicator price for entry orders Pending Limit. Input Parameters On Alert - true/false (Displays a message in a separate window.) On Send Notification - false/true. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose Meta Quotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than
GND Tail Candle
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
A tall upper shadow occurs when the price moves during the period, but goes back down, which is a bearish signal. A tall lower shadow forms when bears push the price down, but bulls pull it back up, which leaves a long line or shadow. This is considered a bullish signal. Some technical analysts believe a tall or long shadow means the stock will turn or reverse. Some believe a short or lower shadow means a price rise is coming. In other words, a tall upper shadow means a downturn is coming, while
GND Entry Open Price
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
This is the indicator of trading signals. Signal special will be not repair. Input Parameters On Alert - True/False (displays a message in a separate window). On Send Notification = True/False. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The fu
GND Candles Tail
Nguyen Dang Giang
Experts
EA Candles Tail build up the tree of the tree of the previous tree for the command to give the command. Candle's previous character (such as the Doji candle) will be found for the trader at the best price or low of the field. Input Parameters Symbols - Trading many pair and separator by characters (,) Magic Number - The unique (magic) number of the EA. Auto Lots Size - Number percent manage lots size for martingale. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero). Lots Start - Fixed fir
Trend and Wave
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
There are a lot of support tools in the Forex trading market, such as ea - robot., to help the transaction become automated and can be traded 24 hours a day, and there are also lots of points. The quote is called an "indicator", such as: sar parabolic, cci, macd., bollinger band ... combining all the junk issues will give a "signal" and we call it "trading signal". But,null, and perhaps many market participants have not defined what the trend is, and what is the wave, to have more effective "str
Filter:
Francisco Guerra
522
Francisco Guerra 2018.10.24 21:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 07:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel
927
Daniel 2017.12.14 18:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Litvichenko
7619
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.22 08:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review