GND Candles Tail

EA Candles Tail build up the tree of the tree of the previous tree for the command to give the command.
Candle's previous character (such as the Doji candle) will be found for the trader at the best price or low of the field.


Input Parameters

  • Symbols - Trading many pair and separator by characters (,)
  • Magic Number - The unique (magic) number of the EA.
  • Auto Lots Size - Number percent manage lots size for martingale. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero).
  • Lots Start - Fixed first lot size.
  • Put Auto - Selects two option: (Tp = Sl*2)/(Tp = Sl/2) (Auto set Take Profit(Tp) and auto set Stop Loss(Sl)).
  • Take Profit - Take profit value. If you want set auto input 0(zero), will auto accounting from Put Auto.
  • Stop Loss - Stop loss value. If you want set auto input 0(zero), will auto accounting from Put Auto.
  • Tail Candle - Number distance tail candles.
  • Tail Candle Reverse - Number percent distance tail candles.
  • Time Frame - Selection time frame trading: 1 Minute/5 Minutes/15 Minutes/30 Minutes/1 Hour/4 Hours/1 Day/1 Week/1 Month.


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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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