Signals Execute Price

The main function helps you trade in the direction of the trend D1.

All this make it Become One trend trading system easy to use for beginners, advanced and professional traders.

This indicator will give you a new perspective and it suggests you a decision on the market.

The indicator is equipped with a pop-up and audio alert.

This indicator creates a very important that optimizes the entry points.

We are very happy to have created this indicator and we hope it will be useful to all.





Features

Date trend indicator.

Detecting price to make transactions

No automatic transaction





Indicator parameters

onAlert = true/false (Displays a message in a separate window.)

onSendMail = false/true. (Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.)

onSendNotification = false/true. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The function can be disabled in case of the restriction violation.))





Best Practice