Signals Execute Price
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 14 June 2017
- Activations: 10
The main function helps you trade in the direction of the trend D1.
All this make it Become One trend trading system easy to use for beginners, advanced and professional traders.
This indicator will give you a new perspective and it suggests you a decision on the market.
The indicator is equipped with a pop-up and audio alert.
This indicator creates a very important that optimizes the entry points.
We are very happy to have created this indicator and we hope it will be useful to all.
Features
- Date trend indicator.
- Detecting price to make transactions
- No automatic transaction
Indicator parameters
- onAlert = true/false (Displays a message in a separate window.)
- onSendMail = false/true. (Sends an email at the address specified in the settings window of the "Email" tab.)
- onSendNotification = false/true. (Sends push notifications to the mobile terminals, whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the "Notifications" tab. (Strict use restrictions are set for the SendNotification() function: no more than 2 calls per second and not more than 10 calls per minute. Monitoring the frequency of use is dynamic. The function can be disabled in case of the restriction violation.))
Best Practice
- Check higher time frames to go with the main trend and get higher profits
- Open Buy Position if arrow up
- Open Sell Position if arrow down
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