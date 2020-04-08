SmoothedRSI

SmoothedRSI is a custom indicator that calculates a standard RSI and then applies a smoothing method to the RSI values. The indicator displays only the smoothed RSI line in a separate window. The output range is 0 to 100.

RSI can react strongly to short-term price fluctuations, which may increase small oscillations depending on market conditions. This indicator smooths the RSI values to reduce short-term noise and make broader momentum changes easier to observe.

Core Specifications

  • Display: one smoothed RSI line (0–100)

  • Smoothing methods: SMA / EMA / WMA / SMMA / ALMA

  • Adjustable smoothing period

  • Level lines: default 70 / 50 / 30 (user-adjustable)

  • Base RSI: hidden by default; can be shown by setting its line color (hidden option)

Usage Guide

  1. Confirm direction with the smoothed line
    The smoothed RSI tends to show clearer upward/downward phases and transitions than the base RSI. It is suitable when you want to focus on momentum tendencies rather than short-term fluctuations.

  2. Use level lines (e.g., 70 / 50 / 30) as reference points

  • Upper / Lower: use as reference levels to organize market conditions, not as a guarantee of reversal or continuation.

  • Middle (50): observe how long the line stays above/below 50 to understand momentum bias.

  1. How to choose a smoothing method (general guidance)

  • SMA: simple and neutral

  • EMA: faster response

  • WMA: stronger emphasis on recent values

  • SMMA: smoother behavior (default setting)

  • ALMA: allows balancing smoothness and responsiveness using Offset and Sigma

Input Parameters

RSI

  • RSI Period: RSI calculation period

  • Applied Price: price type used to calculate RSI (e.g., Close)

Smoothing

  • Smoothing Method: SMA / EMA / WMA / SMMA / ALMA

  • Smoothing Period: smoothing length

  • ALMA Offset: used only when ALMA is selected (controls the weight center)

  • ALMA Sigma: used only when ALMA is selected (controls the weight spread)

Levels

  • Show Levels: show/hide level lines

  • Upper / Middle / Lower: level values (default 70 / 50 / 30)

Display

  • Line Width: line thickness

  • Clamp to 0–100: limits the output to 0–100 (for display stability)

Base RSI (optional)

  • Base RSI Color: hidden when set to None; shown when any color is selected

  • Base RSI Width: line thickness for the base RSI when displayed

Notes

  • This indicator is an analytical tool and does not execute trades.

  • Smoothing can reduce noise, but it may also reduce responsiveness. Adjust the smoothing period to fit your symbol and timeframe.

  • ALMA parameters (Offset/Sigma) are used only when ALMA is selected.

Disclaimer

This product is an analytical tool. It does not guarantee any trading results. Trading decisions are made at your own risk.

TOKYO-EA provides high-quality, stable custom indicators and expert advisors (EAs) free of charge to support traders of all levels, from beginners to advanced users.


