SmoothedRSI
- Indicators
- Etsushi Ishizuka
- Version: 1.0
SmoothedRSI is a custom indicator that calculates a standard RSI and then applies a smoothing method to the RSI values. The indicator displays only the smoothed RSI line in a separate window. The output range is 0 to 100.
RSI can react strongly to short-term price fluctuations, which may increase small oscillations depending on market conditions. This indicator smooths the RSI values to reduce short-term noise and make broader momentum changes easier to observe.
Core Specifications
Display: one smoothed RSI line (0–100)
Smoothing methods: SMA / EMA / WMA / SMMA / ALMA
Adjustable smoothing period
Level lines: default 70 / 50 / 30 (user-adjustable)
Base RSI: hidden by default; can be shown by setting its line color (hidden option)
Usage Guide
Confirm direction with the smoothed line
The smoothed RSI tends to show clearer upward/downward phases and transitions than the base RSI. It is suitable when you want to focus on momentum tendencies rather than short-term fluctuations.
Use level lines (e.g., 70 / 50 / 30) as reference points
Upper / Lower: use as reference levels to organize market conditions, not as a guarantee of reversal or continuation.
Middle (50): observe how long the line stays above/below 50 to understand momentum bias.
-
How to choose a smoothing method (general guidance)
SMA: simple and neutral
EMA: faster response
WMA: stronger emphasis on recent values
SMMA: smoother behavior (default setting)
ALMA: allows balancing smoothness and responsiveness using Offset and Sigma
Input Parameters
RSI
RSI Period: RSI calculation period
Applied Price: price type used to calculate RSI (e.g., Close)
Smoothing
Smoothing Method: SMA / EMA / WMA / SMMA / ALMA
Smoothing Period: smoothing length
ALMA Offset: used only when ALMA is selected (controls the weight center)
ALMA Sigma: used only when ALMA is selected (controls the weight spread)
Levels
Show Levels: show/hide level lines
Upper / Middle / Lower: level values (default 70 / 50 / 30)
Display
Line Width: line thickness
Clamp to 0–100: limits the output to 0–100 (for display stability)
Base RSI (optional)
Base RSI Color: hidden when set to None; shown when any color is selected
Base RSI Width: line thickness for the base RSI when displayed
Notes
This indicator is an analytical tool and does not execute trades.
Smoothing can reduce noise, but it may also reduce responsiveness. Adjust the smoothing period to fit your symbol and timeframe.
ALMA parameters (Offset/Sigma) are used only when ALMA is selected.
Disclaimer
This product is an analytical tool. It does not guarantee any trading results. Trading decisions are made at your own risk.
TOKYO-EA provides high-quality, stable custom indicators and expert advisors (EAs) free of charge to support traders of all levels, from beginners to advanced users.