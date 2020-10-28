The NZDIndex is the Pound index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDNZD, EURNZD, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY and NZDUSD.

Through this index, the direction of USD overall trend can be intuitively understood.

The NZDIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of NZDIndex and GBPIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency GBPNZD.

It is easy to understand that the currency GBPNZD is split into two indices, one is the NZDIndex and the other is the GBPIndex.

Through the analysis, it can be intuitively found that, in a period of time, the factors that influence the trend of currency GBPNZD are NZDIndex or GBPIndex? This provides an important reference for our investment decisions.

TIPS: In your MT4 trading software, there must be seven currency pairs of AUDNZD, EURNZD, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY and NZDUSD at the same time, and the seven currency pairs can all be opened normally in the chat, then the NZDINDEX index can be displayed.



