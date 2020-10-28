NZDIndex

The NZDIndex is the Pound index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDNZD, EURNZD, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY and NZDUSD.

 Through this index, the direction of USD overall trend can be intuitively understood.

 The NZDIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of NZDIndex and GBPIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency GBPNZD.

 It is easy to understand that the currency GBPNZD is split into two indices, one is the NZDIndex and the other is the GBPIndex.

 Through the analysis, it can be intuitively found that, in a period of time, the factors that influence the trend of currency GBPNZD are NZDIndex or GBPIndex? This provides an important reference for our investment decisions.

TIPS: In your MT4 trading software, there must be seven currency pairs of AUDNZD, EURNZD, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY and NZDUSD at the same time, and the seven currency pairs can all be opened normally in the chat, then the NZDINDEX index can be displayed.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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AUDIndex
Jinxiong Yuan
Indicators
The AUDIndex is the Australian dollar index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDJPY, AUDNZD and AUDUSD. Through this index, the direction of AUD overall trend can be intuitively understood. The AUDIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of AUDIndex and JPYIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency AUDJPY. It is easy to understand that the currency AUDJPY is split into two indices, one is the AUDIn
USDIndex
Jinxiong Yuan
Indicators
The USDIndex is the USD dollar index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and USDJPY.  Through this index, the direction of USD overall trend can be intuitively understood.  The USDIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of USDIndex and AUDIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency AUDUSD.  It is easy to understand that the currency AUDUSD is split into two indices, one is the USDIndex and
CHFIndex
Jinxiong Yuan
Indicators
The CHFIndex is the Swiss franc index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDCHF, CADCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF, NZDCHF, USDCHF and CHFJPY.  Through this index, the direction of CHF overall trend can be intuitively understood.  The CHFIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of CHFIndex and JPYIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency CHFJPY.  It is easy to understand that the currency CHFJPY is split into two indices, one is the CHFIndex an
CADIndex
Jinxiong Yuan
Indicators
The CADIndex is the Canadian dollar index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, CADCHF and CADJPY.  Through this index, the direction of CAD overall trend can be intuitively understood.  The CADIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of CADIndex and EURIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency EURCAD.  It is easy to understand that the currency EURCAD is split into two indices, one is the CADInde
EURIndex
Jinxiong Yuan
Indicators
The EURIndex is the Europe dollar index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD and EURUSD.  Through this index, the direction of EUR overall trend can be intuitively understood.  The EURIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of EURIndex and CHFIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency EURCHF.  It is easy to understand that the currency EURCHF is split into two indices, one is the EURIndex
GBPIndex
Jinxiong Yuan
Indicators
The GBPIndex is the Pound index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD and EURGBP.  Through this index, the direction of USD overall trend can be intuitively understood.  The GBPIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of GBPIndex and NZDIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency GBPNZD.  It is easy to understand that the currency GBPNZD is split into two indices, one is the GBPIndex and the
JPYIndex
Jinxiong Yuan
Indicators
The JPYIndex is the YEN index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY and USDJPY.   The JPY Index works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of JPYIndex and AUDIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency AUDJPY.   It is easy to understand that the currency AUDJPY is split into two indices, one is the JPYIndex and the other is the AUDIndex.   Through the analysis, it can be intuitively found that, in a
Position
Jinxiong Yuan
Indicators
Positon index is the cyclical index of market trend movement, and Positon's value ranges from 0 to 100. When Positon value is below 10, it means that the market is in extreme decline, the market atmosphere is extremely pessimistic, and the market is about to hit bottom and turn around. When Positon value is above 80, it means that the market is in extreme excitement, the market atmosphere is extremely bullish, the market is about to peak and there is a sharp decline.
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