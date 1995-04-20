Chart Pattern Signals

Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator


Overview

The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading signals, saving you hours of scanning through individual charts.

Key Features

  • Multi-Symbol Dashboard: Scans a user-defined list of up to 20 instruments simultaneously, including Forex pairs, CFDs, and precious metals like Gold (XAU/USD).

  • Real-time Signal Display: The dashboard is designed for clarity and quick decision-making, providing all the critical data you need for a potential trade in one place:

    • Symbol & Live Price

    • Current Trading Session (Tokyo, London, New York)

    • Detected Chart Pattern (e.g., Head & Shoulders, Ascending Triangle)

    • Clear BUY or SELL Signal highlighted in color.

    • Win Percentage (Win%) to gauge signal strength.

    • Suggested Limit Entry, Stop Loss, and Target Prices for your trade plan.

    • Brief Analysis note (e.g., "Resistance Break").

  • Completely Non-Intrusive: As an indicator, it will never place trades on its own. It serves purely as an informational and signal-generating tool, leaving you in full control of your trading decisions.

  • Fully Customizable Interface: You have complete control over the dashboard's appearance. Adjust the panel's width, height, row and column spacing, colors, and font to perfectly match your chart setup and preferences.

  • Efficient Performance: The indicator uses a timer to refresh data, ensuring it provides up-to-date information without overloading your trading terminal.

Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity

How It Works

  1. Attach: Load the indicator onto any single chart in your MT4 terminal.

  2. Scan: The indicator runs in the background, scanning all the symbols you've listed in the input settings for the predefined chart patterns.

  3. Display: When a potential pattern is identified, the indicator instantly populates the corresponding row in the dashboard with the pattern name, a trade signal (BUY/SELL), and the calculated price levels for entry, stop loss, and take profit.

  4. Decide: You can then use this information to perform your own analysis and decide whether to manually enter the trade based on the signals provided.

Important Note: The pattern detection logic in this version is simulated to provide a functional framework and showcase the indicator's capabilities. For live trading, the AnalyzePatternsForSymbol function would need to be programmed with robust algorithms for each of the 10 chart patterns.

Input Parameters

  • Symbols: A comma-separated list of all the instruments you want the dashboard to monitor.

  • Layout & Style: A full suite of options to control the size, spacing, colors, and font of the dashboard panel.

  • Pattern Detection Parameters: Basic inputs for the underlying ZigZag indicator used to help identify pattern anchor points.


Recommended products
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
TrendCompass
Artem Koliada
Indicators
TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals. Key Features: Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Brilliant Reversals Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The Brilliant Reversal Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is a powerful tool designed to help traders monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Brilliant Reversal indicator. This scanner simplifies the identification of potential market reversals by providing real-time scanning and alerts directly from a centralized dashboard. Whether you trade major pairs, minor pairs, or exotics, this tool offers comprehensive market coverage and customizable settings to align with your trading strategy
WBP Chart Signals
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
WBP Chart Signals – Multi-TimeFrame Buy/Sell Pressure Indicator Description: WBP Chart Signals is an advanced indicator that measures market pressure by analyzing volume, spread, and price action. Ideal for traders seeking precise signals with multi-timeframe confirmation and institutional-style analysis. Key Features: Weighted Buy Pressure (WBP): Proprietary algorithm combining VWAP, MA200, volume strength, liquidity factors, and momentum Multi-TimeFrame Analysis: Automatic higher timeframe co
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Renko Star is an mt4 arrow type indicator that is designed to trade renko charts , this indicator has a backtesting dashboard that tells the trader usefull info such as winrate and points won , it also give tp and sl in atr x multiplication, this indicator gives its signal on bar open or intra bar and it has a yellow mark that will mark the exact price where the signal were given , the way to use this indicator is by opening a buy or sell acorrding to the arrow given by the indicator and to set
Inverted Hammer mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Inverted Hammer pattern" for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Inverted Hammer pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bullish Inverted Hammer on chart: Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Inverted Hammer pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! This is original product which is offer
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicators
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Multi Timeframe Indicator Sync
Jamille De Jesus Velasco
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Trend Sync Sync Multiple Timeframes and Trade with Trend Confluence MTTS Sync is an advanced technical indicator designed for traders seeking precision in multi-timeframe analysis. By consolidating information from multiple timeframes simultaneously, the indicator identifies points of high confluence where multiple timeframes confirm the same market direction. MAIN FEATURES Simultaneous Multi-Timeframe Analysis Monitor up to 16 different timeframes simultaneously Fully customi
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Indicators
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
In the fast-paced world of financial markets, every second counts, and every decision can make or break a trade. Enter the Binary Hacker Indicator – a groundbreaking tool that is set to transform the way traders analyze price movements, one minute at a time. Unveiling Precision in Trading: The Binary Hacker Indicator is not your ordinary trading tool. It functions as a real-time analyzer, dissecting each minute on the chart to provide traders with invaluable insights. Unlike traditional indicato
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
ProTrading Arrow
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (1)
Indicators
"THE ULTIMATE TRADING SECRET - UNLOCK PROFITS FAST!" A new trading system. An amazing trading indicator. Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Most traders waste months chasing strategies and endless charts - only to miss opportunities and second-guess themselves. Here’s the secret: You don’t need to struggle. You don’t need years of training. All you need is the right tool - one that shows you exactly when to buy and sell, every single time. Introducing ProTrad
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
Binary Nas
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Nas — Universal Indicator for Binary Options and Forex Your reliable assistant for accurate trades in any market! Key Features: Multi-currency and multi-timeframe Works with any currency pair on all timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1. Real-time signals Arrows on the chart:   blue   — buy signal,   red   — sell signal. Buffer arrows Signal data is stored in indicator buffers, allowing integration with Expert Advisors (EAs) for   automatic trade execution . Expiry from
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
an indicator for binary trading based on 3ma cross with macd , it gives buy and sell signals on bar open and it Doesn't Repaint or Back paint the indicator is not focused on high win rate as it is made for martingale trading , the indicator focus on lowest losing signal count in a row. Strategy : Minimum Deposit is 1000 unite , we start the trading with 1 unite (trade size is 1 unite for every 1000 capital) we double trade size on next signal if current signal lost , we only take indicator sett
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Arrow Micro Scalper - an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument (currency, crypto, stocks, metals). In its work, it uses wave analysis and a trend direction filter. It is recommended to use on time frames from M1 to H4. How to work with the indicator. The indicator contains 2 external parameters for changing the settings, the rest are already configured by default. Large arrows indicate a change in trend direction, blue - the
MetaCOT 2 COT Index MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
3 (2)
Indicators
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
EZ Binary EUGR
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: EUR/GRB Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "M
FREE
Breakeven Price
Vladimir Chiosa
Indicators
Nowadays a lot of traders need to open more positions for the same pair, because one position is not usually the best possible position, thus a lot of trades are accumulated, sometimes with different lot sizes, and not easy to calculate the breakeven price of all opened positions, for solving this issue the Breakeven Price indicator was created. Breakeven Price is an MT4 indicator which calculates real time the breakeven price of all Buy & Sell positions opened by trader or EAs. It shows real ti
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
2.5 (2)
Indicators
Have you ever wanted to be able to catch a trend just as it is beginning? This indicator attempts to find the tops and bottoms of a trend. It uses in-built indicators and studies their reversal patterns. It cannot be used on its own it requires Stochastic(14) to confirm signal. Red for sell, Blue for buy. There are no parameters required just attach to a chart and it is ready to go. Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   A Winning Trading Stra
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.38 (13)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Avera
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Forex Liquidity Finder
Aditya Jayswal
Indicators
ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator focuses on two take profit levels and very tight stoploss, the whole idea is to scalp the market on higher time frames starting from m15 and higher as these timeframes doesnt get effected alot by spread and broker commision, the indicator give buy/sell signals based on price divergeance strategy where it plots a buy arrow with tp/sl levels when a bullish divergence conditions are fully met,same goes for sell arrows, the arrow prints on candle close and doesnt repaint live, some si
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Slayer Binary
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicators
Scalping Version <-- Slayer Binary is a binary options one-candle strike arrow indicator. This indicator is not for those seeking the holy grail, as it's an unrealistic approach to trading in general. The indicator gives a steady hit rate, and if used with money management and a daily goal, the indicator will be even more reliable. The indicator comes with many features that are listed below: NOTE: Some signals come delayed on the bar; those signals won't trigger the alert and won't affect overa
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (20)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation. By highlighting divergen
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
More from author
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard d
Algorithmic and Quant Strategies Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Algorithmic & Quant Strategies Signals Dashboard for MT4 Take your forex trading to the next level with the AQS Signals Dashboard, a comprehensive and powerful tool designed for serious traders. This indicator eliminates the need to constantly switch between charts by providing a centralized, all-in-one dashboard that monitors the entire forex market for you. Built on a foundation of proven algorithmic and quantitative trading principles, the AQS Dashboard delivers clear, actionable trade signal
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Major FX Signal Panel (AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This Panel is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessing a
Range Bound Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4) Trade clean reversals with confidence. This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard. Why traders love it 10 Proven Setups in One Tool Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes
Ultimate Trend Following Scanner
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over. Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Smart Signal Generation
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculated r
Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuations
Golden Trend Matrix Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4) Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits. What it does Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200). Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction. Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Kelt
Momentum Matrix Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.  Key Fe
Price Action Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP) The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell, along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence.  Trading Conditions The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into Bu
Supply Demand Zone Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key t
Fibonacci Strategies Signals Indicator
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Fibonacci Pro Dashboard: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Trading Tool Are you tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, trying to find the perfect entry? Do you struggle to keep track of multiple indicators across different currency pairs, often missing the best opportunities? The Fibonacci Pro Dashboard is your complete solution. This powerful, all-in-one indicator was built for traders who demand precision and efficiency. It monitors every major and minor Forex pair you choose, analyzes them
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard: Your All-in-One Forex Trading Panel Stop switching between dozens of charts and missing high-probability setups! The Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard is a powerful, all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 4 that brings every trading opportunity directly to you in a single, easy-to-read panel.  It constantly scans up to 28 major and minor Forex pairs on your chosen timeframe, ensuring you are always ready for the next market move. Whether you are a harmonic trader
Signal Master Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Signal Master Pro: The Premier Multi-Strategy Trading Indicator A Professional-Grade Trading System for MT4Platforms Signal Master Pro represents a comprehensive trading ecosystem, integrating multiple validated strategies into a singular, robust tool. Engineered by seasoned traders for dedicated investors, this system delivers high-probability trading signals with exceptional clarity and minimized market noise. Signal Execution Logic Buy Signal: Execute a long position upon signal appearance.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review