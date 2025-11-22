Gold Daily ATR Breakout

# Product Name: Gold ATR Pro – Daily Breakout System


**Gold ATR Pro** is a specialized trend-following indicator designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It eliminates market noise by identifying high-probability breakout zones based on the **Daily Opening Price** and **ATR (Average True Range)** volatility.


Unlike standard indicators that repaint, **Gold ATR Pro** provides fixed, reliable signals based on confirmed candle closes, ensuring that what you see on historical charts is exactly what happened in real-time.

## 🚀 Key Features

**100% Non-Repainting:** Signals are generated only after a candle closes. Once an arrow appears, it never disappears or shifts. * **Daily Open Logic:** Automatically draws a **Yellow Line** at the day's starting price—the most critical level for intraday gold traders. * **Volatility Bands:** Calculates dynamic Buy (Blue) and Sell (Red) zones based on a percentage of the Daily ATR. * **Smart Dashboard:** A sleek, dark-mode panel in the top-right corner displays real-time statistics: * Daily Open Price & Current Price. * Daily ATR Value


. * **ATR Move %:** Shows exactly how far price has stretched from the open (e.g., "Moved 45% of Daily ATR"). * **Multi-Alert System:** Never miss a trade with instant Pop-ups, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email alerts.


### 📊 How It Works


The strategy is based on the "Daily Breakout" concept. Gold often consolidates around the Daily Open before choosing a direction. 1. **The Neutral Zone:** The area between the Blue and Red lines is the "No Trade Zone." 2. **The Buy Signal:** When a candle **CLOSES above the Blue Upper Band**, it indicates that buyers have pushed price significantly away from the open with enough volatility to sustain a trend. 3. **The Sell Signal:** When a candle **CLOSES below the Red Lower Band**, it indicates sellers have taken control.


### ⚙️ Input Parameters * **ATR_Period:** The number of days to calculate average volatility (Default: 14). * **ATR_Multiplier:** The sensitivity of the bands. * *0.25 - 0.30:* Aggressive Scalping (Recommended for Gold). * *0.50:* Conservative Day Trading. * **Display Settings:** Toggle the Dashboard On/Off, change colors, or adjust the X/Y offset to fit your screen. * **Alerts:** Enable/Disable Popups, Push Notifications, or Emails.

## 💡 Trading Recommendations * **Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold). * **Timeframe:** Best results on **M30** and **H1**. (Can be used on M15 for scalping during London/NY Overlap). * **Stop Loss:** Recommended just below the Daily Open line or the previous swing low. * **Take Profit:** Target 1:1 or 1:2 Risk-Reward, or exit when the Dashboard indicates an "Overextended" ATR move (e.g., >80%).


**Format for MQL5 Market:** * **Logo:** (Use the "Au" logo created in the previous step). * **Screenshots:** Upload the chart image you showed me, ensuring the Dashboard is visible in the corner.


