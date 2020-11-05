Position
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Positon index is the cyclical index of market trend movement, and Positon's value ranges from 0 to 100. When Positon value is below 10, it means that the market is in extreme decline, the market atmosphere is extremely pessimistic, and the market is about to hit bottom and turn around. When Positon value is above 80, it means that the market is in extreme excitement, the market atmosphere is extremely bullish, the market is about to peak and there is a sharp decline.
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