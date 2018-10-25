The AUDIndex is the Australian dollar index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDJPY, AUDNZD and AUDUSD.





Through this index, the direction of AUD overall trend can be intuitively understood.





The AUDIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of AUDIndex and JPYIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency AUDJPY.





It is easy to understand that the currency AUDJPY is split into two indices, one is the AUDIndex and the other is the JPYIndex.





Through the analysis, it can be intuitively found that, in a period of time, the factors that influence the trend of currency AUDJPY are AUDIndex or JPYIndex? This provides an important reference for our investment decisions.



