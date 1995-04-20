XauUsd Divergence Pro

The XAUUSD Divergence Pro is a specialized technical analysis tool designed specifically for gold traders. This indicator operates in a separate window and provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by comparing the relative strength of XAUUSD against a custom-calculated USD index.

The tool displays two main lines representing momentum indicators for both gold and the US dollar, with a histogram that visually highlights significant divergence patterns between them. These divergence signals are filtered through an adjustable threshold mechanism to ensure only meaningful market movements are captured.

Traders can monitor the relationship between gold and dollar strength through color-coded histogram bars that indicate potential bullish or bearish scenarios. The indicator includes a comprehensive alert system that can notify users of significant divergence developments through platform alerts, pop-up notifications, or email alerts based on user preferences.

Additional features include extended trading hour monitoring optimized for gold's unique market characteristics and configurable calculation parameters to suit different trading styles. The tool is designed to help identify potential trend changes and strength shifts between gold and the US dollar, providing valuable insights for trading decisions in the precious metals market.


