The USDIndex is the USD dollar index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and USDJPY.

Through this index, the direction of USD overall trend can be intuitively understood.

The USDIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of USDIndex and AUDIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency AUDUSD.

It is easy to understand that the currency AUDUSD is split into two indices, one is the USDIndex and the other is theAUDIndex.

Through the analysis, it can be intuitively found that, in a period of time, the factors that influence the trend of currency AUDUSD are USDIndex or AUDIndex? This provides an important reference for our investment decisions.

TIPS: In your MT4 trading software, there must be seven currency pairs of AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and USDJPY at the same time, and the seven currency pairs can all be opened normally in the chat, then the USDINDEX index can be displayed.



