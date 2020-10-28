The GBPIndex is the Pound index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD and EURGBP.

Through this index, the direction of USD overall trend can be intuitively understood.

The GBPIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of GBPIndex and NZDIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency GBPNZD.

It is easy to understand that the currency GBPNZD is split into two indices, one is the GBPIndex and the other is the NZDIndex.

Through the analysis, it can be intuitively found that, in a period of time, the factors that influence the trend of currency GBPNZD are GBPIndex or NZDIndex? This provides an important reference for our investment decisions.

TIPS: In your MT4 trading software, there must be seven currency pairs of GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD, GBPUSD and EURGBP at the same time, and the seven currency pairs can all be opened normally in the chat, then the GBPINDEX index can be displayed.



