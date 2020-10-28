The CADIndex is the Canadian dollar index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, CADCHF and CADJPY.

Through this index, the direction of CAD overall trend can be intuitively understood.

The CADIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of CADIndex and EURIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency EURCAD.

It is easy to understand that the currency EURCAD is split into two indices, one is the CADIndex and the other is the EURIndex.

Through the analysis, it can be intuitively found that, in a period of time, the factors that influence the trend of currency EURCAD are CADIndex or EURIndex? This provides an important reference for our investment decisions.

TIPS: In your MT4 trading software, there must be seven currency pairs of AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, CADCHF and CADJPY at the same time, and the seven currency pairs can all be opened normally in the chat, then the CADINDEX index can be displayed.



