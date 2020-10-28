The JPYIndex is the YEN index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY and USDJPY.

The JPYIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of JPYIndex and AUDIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency AUDJPY.

It is easy to understand that the currency AUDJPY is split into two indices, one is the JPYIndex and the other is the AUDIndex.

Through the analysis, it can be intuitively found that, in a period of time, the factors that influence the trend of currency AUDJPY are JPYIndex or AUDIndex? This provides an important reference for our investment decisions.

TIPS: In your MT4 trading software, there must be seven currency pairs of AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY and USDJPY at the same time, and the seven currency pairs can all be opened normally in the chat, then the JPYINDEX index can be displayed.



