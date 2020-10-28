The CHFIndex is the Swiss franc index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of AUDCHF, CADCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF, NZDCHF, USDCHF and CHFJPY.

Through this index, the direction of CHF overall trend can be intuitively understood.

The CHFIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of CHFIndex and JPYIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency CHFJPY.

It is easy to understand that the currency CHFJPY is split into two indices, one is the CHFIndex and the other is the JPYIndex.

Through the analysis, it can be intuitively found that, in a period of time, the factors that influence the trend of currency CHFJPY are CHFIndex or JPYIndex? This provides an important reference for our investment decisions.

TIPS: In your MT4 trading software, there must be seven currency pairs of AUDCHF, CADCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF, NZDCHF, USDCHF and CHFJPY at the same time, and the seven currency pairs can all be opened normally in the chat, then the CHFINDEX index can be displayed.



