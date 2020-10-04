Welcome to the Safe Day Trader Forex EA.

The EA is based on at least 6 Indicators.

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The Robot is so designed for longterm return. It doesnt mean that you cant use it for lower time frames. But the main aim was the day chart.

This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.

You can run the robot on More pairs at the same tie but you will need to change the magic number manually.

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