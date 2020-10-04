Safe Day Trader
- Experts
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Welcome to the Safe Day Trader Forex EA.
The EA is based on at least 6 Indicators.
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The Robot is so designed for longterm return. It doesnt mean that you cant use it for lower time frames. But the main aim was the day chart.
This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.
You can run the robot on More pairs at the same tie but you will need to change the magic number manually.
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- => works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day
- => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- => I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- => You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- => The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- => The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- => The EA can be used as trailing EA
- => Perfect for Longterm Investmens
- TO BE SAFE USE LOT INCREASE VOLUME TO FALSE
=>ADDITIONAL ON SCREEN STATS:
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=> Lot size
=> Total Trades
=> Profitable Trades
=> Average Profit
=> Losing Traddes
=> Average Loss
=> Today Profit
=> Current Profit
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Please be careful and trade responsible.
Thank you