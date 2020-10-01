Alarm
- Experts
-
Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Welcome to the Alarm Forex EA.
The EA is based on at least 4 Indicators. The Robot is so designed to enter the market relatively safe. Higher time frames = less signals but higher accuracy.
This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts.
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- => works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day
- => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- => I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- => You can click on the link below for a Cent Broker which i use as well.
- => The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- => The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- => The EA can be used as Martingale
- => The EA can be used as trailing EA
- => Perfect for Longterm Investmens
- TO BE SAFE USE LOT INCREASE VOLUME TO FALSE
=>ADDITIONAL ON SCREEN STATS:
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=> Lot size
=> Total Trades
=> Profitable Trades
=> Average Profit
=> Losing Traddes
=> Average Loss
=> Today Profit
=> Current Profit
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Please be careful and trade responsible.
Thank you
Great EA, very profitable as long as you know how to optimize