Extended Parabolic Sar
- Experts
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 9 March 2019
- Activations: 10
Advisor is an improved and enhanced version of ParabolicSarPro. It has a large number of adjustable parameters.
Advisor Parameters:
- Lots - lot size;
- Percentage of free money - percentage of free funds for opening each new transaction (works when Lots = 0);
- Slippage - slippage (maximum permissible price deviation in points);
- Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal);
- MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);
- Take Profit - take profit (in points);
- Maximum Stop Loss - the maximum value of the stop loss. When the Parabolic points with respect to the opening of the order become less than this value, the Stop Loss is reduced by points (with active trailing stop);
- FastOptimizationParameter - Parameter of quick optimization advisor. The higher the value, the faster the optimization, but the quality of the trade is worse. The recommended values are 1 or 0 for trading. For primary optimization, you can set the values from 2 to 20.
- Parabolic Step - Parabolic indicator step;
- Parabolic Maximum - Parabolic indicator Maximum parameter;
- TrailingStopValue - simple trailing stop value in points (at 0, simple trailing is not used);
- TrailingStopOnParabolic1 - enable or disable trailing stop on the main parabolic;
- TrailingStopOnParabolic2 - enable or disable the trailing stop on the second parabolic (its parameters are below);
- Parabolic Step for trailing - step of the second Parabolic indicator (used only for trailing stop);
- Parabolic Maximum for trailing - the Maximum parameter of the second Parabolic indicator (for a trailing stop);
- MACD slow period and ADX relation - period of slow MACD and dependence on the ADX indicator (0 - do not use MACD to find divergences);
- MACD fast period - period for the fast average MACD indicator for finding divergences;
- Amount bars divergences - the number of bars to find divergences;
- Divergences stiffness - divergence gain factor;
- ADXPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
- Period RSI for divergence - period of the RSI indicator for finding divergences (0 - do not use RSI divergences);
- Count bars for divergence RSI - the number of bars back where the divergences will be checked and convergence on the RSI indicator will take place;
- Count bars for divergence AO - the number of bars where the divergence check will take place and convergence on the Awesome Oscillator indicator (0 - off);
- MinDivergencesPower - the minimum number of detected divergences (or convergences) for trading (1-3);
- RemoveStopOrders - enable and disable removal of pending orders when there are no divergences;
- Count bars for divergence AC - the number of bars where divergences will be checked and convergence on the Accelerator Oscillator indicator (0 - off);
- PeriodMA - Period of a simple moving average;
- RemoveOrdersMA - delete orders by MA indicator;
- LevelATR - the minimum level of the ATR indicator for trading. To reduce transactions in periods of low volatility;
- ATRPeriod - period of the ATR indicator;
- RemoveByAtr - remove pending orders with low volatility;
- Trading start hour - the hour to start trading;
- Trading end hour - the hour of the end of trading;
- HourCloseOrders - hour to close orders (from 0 to 23. If you do not need to close, use values from 24);
- Buystop enabled - setting pending buy orders (true - activated, false - disabled);
- Sellstop enabled - setting pending sell orders (true - activated, false - disabled);
- OneTradeOnlyOpen - only one order can be placed until it is closed;
- ProfitToLossRatio - acceptable ratio of profits to losses;
- CntHoursForVerificationOrder - the number of bars to check if there was at least one deal;
- MaxAllowableLoss - maximum allowable loss in the account currency for a specified number of bars;
- IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after the profitable closing of the previous transaction;
- DecLotAfterLoss - reduce the lot after the unprofitable closing of the previous transaction;
- MaxTradeCount - the maximum number of trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not used);
- MaxLossCount - the maximum number of losing trades, after which to stop trading (0 - not used);
- ShowInfo - show information;
- ShowHints - showing tips.
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