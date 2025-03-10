Trend variance spectrum indicator

In the world of trading, where every tick can be the beginning of a new story, it is crucial to have a reliable ally. TrendVarianceSpectrum is not just a manual system; it is your guide in the volatile markets. Built with years of experience and trained on over 25 years of data, it combines the elegance of mathematics with the power of modern technology.

Key Advantages of TrendVarianceSpectrum:
  • Minimal Drawdown: TrendVarianceSpectrum operates with significantly low drawdown, making it one of the most stable solutions for traders who value reliability.
  • Adaptability to Volatility: The system excels with challenging instruments like EURUSD, XAUUSD, and EURJPY, demonstrating resilience even during periods of high market turbulence.
  • Versatility Across Timeframes: Whether it's M30, H1, H2, H3, or H4, TrendVarianceSpectrum effortlessly adapts to your trading style.
  • Cutting-Edge Technology: At its core, the system combines short-term analysis of session opening variance with long-term volatility indicators, enabling precise identification of market entry points.
  • Data-Driven Reliability: Trained on extensive historical data, the system is prepared to handle a wide range of market scenarios effectively.
TrendVarianceSpectrum is not just a tool; it is your trading partner. It combines precision, stability, and elegance, making every step you take in the market confident and deliberate. Allow yourself to enjoy trading where every detail is thought out for you. TrendVarianceSpectrum is your key to new horizons.


Recommended products
ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro
Antonio Joana Nhamussua
Indicators
ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro — The Most Powerful Multi-Timeframe Confluence Indicator in Existence Unlock the true potential of your trading with ElohimTrade Ultimate Confluence Pro — the pinnacle of technical analysis tools, meticulously engineered for traders who demand precision, reliability, and unmatched insight. This cutting-edge indicator masterfully fuses the power of multiple leading indicators — EMA, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, and ADX — across three critical timefra
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
In the world of trading, where every tick can be the beginning of a new story, it is crucial to have a reliable ally. TrendVarianceSpectrum is not just a trading robot; it is your guide in the volatile markets.   Built with years of experience and trained on over 25 years of data, it combines the elegance of mathematics with the power of modern technology. Key Advantages of TrendVarianceSpectrum : Minimal Drawdown: TrendVarianceSpectrum operates with significantly low drawdown, making it one of
Ind2tompson
Vasilii Luchnikov
Indicators
NewTest https://backoffice.aurum.foundation/u/DHXP1U The 2indtompson indicator is an indicator for comparing two instruments for determining volumes, for balancing in pair trading or arbitrage trading, prepared from an analog version for the MT4 terminal. So if you need to compare how much two instruments will weigh and you don't know how to do it, then put an indicator on the chart and it will automatically calculate the volumes needed for balancing. Additionally, the indicator shows the stat
FREE
Jesus Cross alert
Damion Richardo Richards
Indicators
JESUS CROSS Indicator by Damion Description: The MA Crossover indicator is designed to alert traders when two moving averages cross on a 30-minute chart. It uses a Fast Moving Average (10-period) and a Slow Moving Average (21-period) to detect crossovers, which are commonly used as signals for potential trend changes. Key Features: Fast and Slow MA : The indicator employs a 10-period Fast Moving Average (FastMA) and a 21-period Slow Moving Average (SlowMA). Customizable Settings : Users can req
Volume in Range
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
Horizontal volume bars, Cluster analysis, Volume profile Volume in Range gets information about the accumulated volume in a specified vertical range and period in bars. The received data is then plotted on the chart as rectangular boxes with the volume quantity inside. Usage:- The tool acts as a support resistance levels but most importantly it should be used to check in which direction the price breaks out of the significant levels formed by this indicator and then actions to be taken on correc
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (2)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Tick Imbalance Bars
Henrique Helmuth Kreutz Pfeifer
Indicators
Tick imbalance bars (TIB), described in the book Advances in Financial Machine Learning (2018) by Marcos López de Prado. Indicator that show candlestick bars with an different sampling method than time fixed. Real time data is sourced to the indicator and it may be used as substitute of the default graph. Each bar is formed when a predefined tick balance is exceeded, showing in the graph the OHLC of this cluster of ticks. The input variable is the amount of ticks of each bar. The indicator may
FREE
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
Nem Nem
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Indicators
Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
FREE
Synrhythmic points oscillator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
SynRhythmic Points Oscillator is an innovative manual trading system based on the combination of two analytical approaches, one focusing on short-term price changes and the other on identifying stable trends and dependencies. This synergy allows for obtaining excellent signals for entering the market while minimizing the influence of random fluctuations and reducing false signals. Additionally, the indicator can easily adapt to various market conditions and be automated, making it convenient for
Stats Summary
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Indicators
Enhance Your Technical Analysis with Stats Summary . The Stats Summary is a robust analytical tool developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), providing a detailed statistical overview of price behavior. Unlike traditional indicators, it uses descriptive statistics to map the distribution of prices over a customizable sample period. By defining the sample size, the indicator calculates and displays the following values on the chart: Minimum and Maximum (Min/Max): The complete price range of the selected i
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
FREE
Basic Volume Profile MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Discover the power of volume analysis with our volume profile indicator for Metatrader!   /   MT4 Version Basic Volume Profile is an indicator specifically designed for manual traders looking to optimize their trading. The Volume Profile Indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to better understand market behavior. With our innovative solution you can clearly and concisely visualize how trading volume is distributed across prices. This allows you to identify key areas of i
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (12)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
FXGrowth2
Ngoc Ha Le
Experts
FXGrowth2 is not an upgrade of the original FXGrowth; rather, it is a version that utilizes the full computational technology of the original, with the key difference being a completely different order entry method. In this version, orders are placed based on trend signals, and only one type of buy or sell order is executed, without mixing buy and sell orders. This helps minimize the drawdown ratio. The FXGrowth2 version still performs well on cross currency pairs with moderate volatility and ca
Alien Scalper MTF
Gianfranco Piccolo
Indicators
Rivoluziona il Tuo Trading con l'Indicatore di Segnali Scalping su Timeframe Multipli   Scopri il segreto del successo nel trading con il nostro esclusivo indicatore di SEGNALI scalping su timeframe multipli. Questo strumento avanzato è progettato per trovare segnali efficienti e precisi, aiutandoti a massimizzare i profitti e a ridurre i rischi associati al trading veloce L'indicatore di segnali Alien Scalper MTF è uno strumento di analisi tecnica altamente efficace, progettato per identificare
Support and Resistance Made Easy MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
Indicators
***SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE 40% OFF LIMITED TIME ONLY*** Dom inate   the Markets   with   Professional   Support   & Resistance Detection Finally , an   indicator   that does   the   heavy   lifting for you.   Stop   squ inting at charts   trying   to identify   support and resistance levels manually . Our   Automatic   SN R Indicator   transforms   your trading by   instantly   revealing the critical price   levels that  professional  traders are watching! Why   Traders   Are   Switching   to
Advanced Pivot Point
Ayush Bhati -
Indicators
This Advanced Pivots Point is a   MT5 Indicator and the essence of this technical indicator is to transform the accumulated history data. Pivot Point Indicator provides for an opportunity to detect various peculiarities and patterns in price dynamics which are invisible to the naked eye. Pivot Points Fibonacci retracements Previous day’s open, high, low, and close.
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
Scaled vidya trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Introducing to your attention the unique trading system/indicator "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour + timeframes. Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends: -Multi-level market analysis: it works on H1, H2, H3 timeframes; -Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs; -Applies a scalping method based on local targets for signals; -Signals appears at the new open of
Buyers of this product also purchase
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (3)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with Elliott Wave st
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Price Momentum Matrix
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Price Momentum Matrix - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator Revolutionary Market Analysis Tool **Price Momentum Matrix** is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines the power of Fibonacci retracements, moving averages, and multi-timeframe analysis to give you an unparalleled edge in the markets. Key Features  **Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis** - **11 Timeframe Analysis**: From M3 to Weekly charts - **Real-time Trend Detection**: Instant bullish/bearish/sideways signals - **Per
Gann Zone Pro MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
This indicator identifies and displays zones, as it were areas of strength, where the price will unfold. The indicator can work on any chart, any instrument, at any timeframe. The indicator has two modes. The indicator is equipped with a control panel with buttons for convenience and split into two modes. Manual mode: To work with manual mode, you need to press the NEW button, a segment will appear. This segment is stretched over the movement and the LVL button is pressed. The level is displayed
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Indicators
This is a multi-purpose system that suits both Binary options, and Forex. Manual traders can use this either as a scalping system or a strategy to get into very strong momentum, or it can be automated for forex trading with Universal EAs.   This is a less-risky system if you know what to do with it or just use a universal EA. Use on M5 timeframe There is of course no chance of repainting or recalculation. Once the price closes, the arrows remain there forever! This is because prices don't lie.
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicators
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Multi Timeframe BB Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Bollinger Bands Indicator Enhance your trading analysis with our Multi-Timeframe Bollinger Bands indicator for MQL5! This powerful tool allows you to visualize Bollinger Bands across five different timeframes simultaneously, all using the same period setting . Gain a clearer understanding of market volatility and potential trend reversals at a glance. Simplify your multi-timeframe analysis and make more informed trading decisions.
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
Indicators
The Second-Level Tick Candlestick Generator is a professional-grade MT5 indicator tool specifically designed for high-frequency trading and short-term scalping. It can convert raw tick data into highly customizable second-level candlestick charts in real-time, helping traders accurately capture micro-market fluctuations and optimize entry and exit timing. This tool provides clear chart displays, allowing you to more intuitively identify price action patterns and improve trading decision efficien
Trend Compass MT5
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Indicators
Trend Compass: All-in-One Trend Tracking The Trend Compass indicator is a sophisticated yet user-friendly trading tool designed for both novice and experienced traders. By combining multiple technical analysis approaches into one comprehensive package, it eliminates the need for multiple indicators cluttering your charts. Key Features: Multiple analysis modes including VSA for effort/result evaluation Dynamic trailing stops using fractal levels Seven color visualization options for clear market
MatadorGate
Metin Erkamoglu
Indicators
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator) Signal-only   •   Chart Overlay + Alerts   (Popup/Push/JSON) •   SMC+   (OB/FVG/BOS) +   PA   +   HTF EMA   •   M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ...   focused, multi-symbol ready MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing What is it? MATADOR is a   multi-layer signal indicator   with institutional-grade filtering. It does   not   open trades; instead it dr
Smooth price for Monarch
Konstantin Gruzdev
5 (1)
Indicators
The Smooth Price technical indicator is used for plotting a smoothed line as close to the price of the financial instrument as possible, and serves to eliminate its noise components. The indicator is part of the Monarch trading system, but here it is presented as an independent technical analysis tool. The indicator is based on the cluster digital filter , which, unlike the ClusterSMA , is applied directly to the price time series. Smooth Price does not redraw (except the very last, zero bar) an
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Indicators
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
More from author
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
TPM cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
TPM Cross (trend power moving cross) - is a trend following strategy based on custom signal points. Indicator consists from main custom moving chart line and trend power line. Indicator defines up and down movements by it's trend power and custom moving direction. When current market's trend looses it's power and opposite trend starts - power trend line  crosses moving and indicator plots an arrow.  Main indicator's adjustable inputs : movingPeriod - period of moving line  trendPeriod  - period
Golden section price action indicator MT4 edition
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Golden section price action indicator - is a trend-scalping complete system with enter and exit points. Indicator is based on most powerfull price action japan patterns that are filtered by volume, volatility, market phase. Pattern is not a simple combinations of candles. Patterns must have "weight" to move market in right direction. "Weight" - is the summary of pattern's volume, the size of pattern candles according to last average volatility and ofcourse pattern must appear in correct market p
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Trend deviation scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Trend deviation scalper - is the manual system to scalp choppy market places. Indicator defines bull/bear trend and it's force. Inside exact trend system also defines "weak" places, when trend is ready to reverse. So as a rule, system plots a sell arrow when bull trend becomes weak and possibly reverses to bear trend. For buy arrow is opposite : arrow is plotted on bear weak trend. Such arrangement allows you to get a favorable price and stand up market noise. Loss arrows are closing by common p
Trend driver bars Iindicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Trend driver bars is the manual trading system, which defines current trend continue or it's pull-back/reverse. "Driver" bars - are price action patterns that has powerfull affect on market, defining it's near future direction. Generally, driver bars represents trend "skeleton" and often anticipates new market impulse. System plots arrows when market shows 3 pattenrs in a row(most powerfull combo-pattern), and makes fast scalping of incomming movement. Loss positions closes by common profit. Lot
Wave impulse omega scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Wave Impulse OmegaScalper - is the manual system for scalping. In many cases Indicator "eats" almost all possible trend wave. System defines up price wave and down price wave. Inside the exact wave - system defines true trend movement and choppy market. Indicator plots signals while market is trending, powerfull and has quiet good volatility. This is complete system with enter and exit points. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalcu
Reverse side scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Reverse side scalper is the manual trading system, that works on choppy(anti-trend) market. As a rule markets are on 80% choppy and only 20% is trend phase. System is based on custom step Moving and RSI and reverse pattern. System defines up movement, down movement, trend / choppy phases. Indicator plots Buy signal arrow when current direction is down and phase is trend, Sell signal arrow is plotted when currently is up movement and phase is trend. As a rule it allows to "catch" local maximum/mi
Binary Step Clouds Indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Binary step clouds - is the complete trading system with enter and exit points. System is based on double smoothed exponential step moving and volume weighted simple step moving.Generally each movings define trend direction and places when trend is in active phase. Signals plots when both movings approache to active trend phase and market speed is high.  Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculates all history datas,refreshing main
Acceleration Force Meter Indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Acceleration Force Meter Indicator - is a trend system that join market in trend phase and after trend pull-back. AFM indicator - is the system that watchs market phases from flat to extreme volatility and prefers to enter in market when it's active, more volatility, ignoring most flat places. This is 100% complete trading system including enter and exit points. It works well with profitable trades - maximizing take profit targets(analysis of recent market volatility, its pips range to adapt cur
Imba trend runner indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
ImbaTrend Runner - is the trend following manual system for forex/crypto market. It defines medium-term trends and works with it in intraday mode. System shows enter points, profit and loss targets. As a rule profit targets are 2-3 X bigger than loss targets. Indicator is AutoAdaptive and it automatically updates it's settings during trading. Indicator is sensitive to market changes, regular updates helps to stay in relevant trend. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint, late or disap
Early WPR divergence indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Early WPR divergence - is the manual system to define trend reverse. Green histogram shows main trend, Orange one - shows "short"/local trend. System is looking for clear divergence between both trends and pick up position(plot buy/sell arrows). When main trend is up, but local trend reverses to bearish trend and get's big power - sell arrow is plotted;    When main trend is down, but local trend reverses to bullish trend and get's big power - buy arrow is plotted;  Main inputs are : mediumTrend
Bull bear pressure indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Bull bear pressure indicator - is the manual system which defines bull/bear market. When lines is above zero level - market is strong bullish, and when lines below zero level - market is bearish. First line represents global trend and second one are smoothed and shows local market's mood. Main inputs are : MainPeriod- main indicator's period for global trend calculation; SignalPeriod - period for   smoothed and shows local market's trend; Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-la
ROC acceleration deceleration indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
ASI fractals with DPO filter MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
ASI fractals with DPO filter - is the manual trend-following system. ASI fractals are the base of every trend. System plots an arrow when fractal pattern appears on ASI indcator and DPO direction is same as incomming signal. System has several ways of usage : simply indicator, indicator with suggested arrows, arrows with single targets and arrows with common profit targets. User can simply switch indicator's modes directly from chart. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or
Trend Reversal Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Trend reversal index - is the manual trading system that works with overbought , oversold levels and reversal patterns. Sell arrow is plotted when indicator is higher than overbought level and here forms reversal pattern, all pattern points  located higher than overbought level. Opposite with buy arrow : ndicator is lower than oversold level and here forms reversal pattern, all pattern points located lower than overbought level.  Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint, late or disapp
Demarker pull back system MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Demarker pullback system - is the manual trading system for choppy markets. It show 2 colored histogram.  When histogram is blue - market is quite bullish, when histogram ir orange - market is more bearish. Up arrow is plotted when histogram is in oversold zone but blue color. Down arrow is plotted when histogram is in overbought zone but orange color. These patterns shows false breakout and possible soon reverse(price is overbought but shows bearish signs and price is oversold but shows bullis
TPM cross indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
TPM Cross (trend power moving cross) - is a trend following strategy based on custom signal points. Indicator consists from main custom moving chart line and trend power line. Indicator defines up and down movements by it's trend power and custom moving direction. When current market's trend looses it's power and opposite trend starts - power trend line  crosses moving and indicator plots an arrow.  Main indicator's adjustable inputs : movingPeriod - period of moving line  trendPeriod  - period
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Floating peaks oscillator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Floating peaks oscillator - it the manual trading system. It's based on Stochastik/RSI type of oscillator with dynamic/floating  overbought and oversold levels. When main line is green - market is under bullish pressure, when main line is red - market is under bearish pressure. Buy arrow appears at the floating bottom and sell arrow appears at floating top. Indicator allows to reverse signal types. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : mainTrendPeriod; signalTrendPeriod; smoothedTrendPeriod; tre
Trend speed vector oscillator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Trend speed vector - is the oscillator for manual trading. System measures trend direction and it's speed. Histogram shows 4 colors: Lime --> Strong up movement with good gain speed; Green --> Up movement with low gain speed Red --> Strong down movement with good gain speed; Orange --> Down movement with low gain speed Green and Orange histograms show weak market's movements and thуese places excluded from signal points. Buy arrow is plotted during strong down movement when bearish gain speed i
Floating gain meter MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Floating gain meter is the manual trading system that works with local trends and it's scalping. Histogram represents  bull/bear floating trend gain. Green color histogram shows choppy market with bullish pressure, Orange - shows choppy market with bearish pressure. Lime and Red colors shows "boiled" places in market. As a rule buy arrow is placed after strong Down movement when it's power becomes weak and choppy market starts. And sell arrow is plotted after strong Up movement when it's power
Pullback points indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Pullback points indicator - is the manual trading system, that shows most popular market prices. Indicator measures bull/bear waves pressure and looks for "consensus" prices. As a rule these points are crossed up and down very often and opened trade has several chances to be closed in positive zone. Mainly, such points is the good base for "common profit" types of strategies. Indicator also represents   "common profit"  scalping method of trading as default one.  Main Indicator's Features Signa
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Trend roc waves robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Looking for EA to automate your trading strategy on the Forex market? TrendRocWaves Robot — your faithful companion in the world of trading! This 100% automated EA offers unique features: - works exclusively on high timeframes (H1 and H4) for confirmed response to market changes. - uses the most popular and liquid currency pairs such as EURUSD,GBPUSD with minimal spreads and fast transaction execution. - applies a scalping method based on a medium-term trend to achieve local goals and reduce r
Dynamic trend cycles robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing the trading system Dynamic Trend Cycles Robot  — a powerful tool for H1-H4 trading with volatility pairs! Technical capabilities - pairs to trade : EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD;  - timeframes : M30,H1,H4; Why Choose Dynamic Trend Cycles Robot (DTC)? - Accurate Trend Analysis: DTC adapts to current market volatility, providing precise tracking of price trends. This allows you to confidently open positions in line with the main trend and maximize your profits. - Filtering False Signals: In t
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Squeeze roc xau points mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention unique trading advisor, Squeeze roc xau points, exclusively designed for trading on the XAU/USD pair. We analyzed predominantly all objectively important timeframes and identified unique characteristics of gold movements relative to the dollar to create this product. These insights can be extremely useful in predicting market reversal points on timeframes from M30 to H8 for the XAU/USD pair. You can choose your favorite timeframe to receive signals or use multiple
Scaled vidya trends robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention the unique trading advisor "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour timeframe. Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends: - EA works on H1 timeframe; - Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs; - Applies a scalping method based on local targets for orders; - Works at the close of the timeframe, waiting for signal confirmation. Signals works
Detrended scalper jpy points robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention a unique trading advisor "Detrended scalper jpy points robot", designed for trading with major JPY crosses. The idea is based on a modified indicator, detrended price oscillator, whose task is to eliminate the influence of the trend on price movements. This greatly simplifies the process of determining overbought/oversold cycles. The focus is on analyzing short cycles: long market cycles consist of several short ones. By analyzing the short components, we can more
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review