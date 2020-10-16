Gm Aggressive Volume

Volume is a resource used by analysts of various methodologies, precisely because it shows the confirmation of movements and the market's progress. It is an indicator that analyzes the financial quantity that was traded during a certain period.





This indicator analyzes the amount of volume for each candle, when there is an excessive increase in this, it differs from the others by a colored bar.





In addition to informing in the form of colored bars, this indicator allows you to emit an audible warning when such aggressiveness occurs in the volume.





Ideal for traders who constantly analyze the volume;





- Support for volume in Ticks as Real Volume;





- Has average volume indicator (helps to differentiate from previous bars);





- Works in Forex perfectly with volume by ticks;





Any doubts I am available!