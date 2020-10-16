Gm Aggressive Volume

5
Volume is a resource used by analysts of various methodologies, precisely because it shows the confirmation of movements and the market's progress. It is an indicator that analyzes the financial quantity that was traded during a certain period.

This indicator analyzes the amount of volume for each candle, when there is an excessive increase in this, it differs from the others by a colored bar.

In addition to informing in the form of colored bars, this indicator allows you to emit an audible warning when such aggressiveness occurs in the volume.

Ideal for traders who constantly analyze the volume;

- Support for volume in Ticks as Real Volume;

- Has average volume indicator (helps to differentiate from previous bars);

- Works in Forex perfectly with volume by ticks;

Any doubts I am available!
Reviews 1
André Aguiar de Paula
54
André Aguiar de Paula 2020.11.24 19:15 
 

Antônio, Excelente indicador.

Você poderia me falar o número dos buffers que o GM Aggressive Volume me devolve? Tem Buffer das cores(Verde-Alta/Vermelho-Baixa/Doji-Azul) dos candles no grafico?

Gostaria de usar o seu indicador para confirmação de entradas de um robot na função Icustom.

Abc, André.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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André Aguiar de Paula
54
André Aguiar de Paula 2020.11.24 19:15 
 

Antônio, Excelente indicador.

Você poderia me falar o número dos buffers que o GM Aggressive Volume me devolve? Tem Buffer das cores(Verde-Alta/Vermelho-Baixa/Doji-Azul) dos candles no grafico?

Gostaria de usar o seu indicador para confirmação de entradas de um robot na função Icustom.

Abc, André.

Antonio Augusto Barreto De Melo
10534
Reply from developer Antonio Augusto Barreto De Melo 2020.11.30 22:45
Olá André, desculpa a demora!
O Buffer que tem aí é relacionado ao volume, não é relacionado com a cor do candle. As cores do candles é só um padrão de cores do Metatrader.
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