Algo Point MT5

  • Indicators
  • Ricardo Henrique Matos
    Ricardo Henrique Matos

    Ricardo Henrique Matos

    • Quantitative Systems Developer at  Fontoura Capital
    • Brazil
    • 397
    Ricardo Matos is a visionary entrepreneur who began his journey at 17. With over 15 years of experience in real estate investments and high-end sales, Ricardo has consistently thrived in challenging environments. A skilled risk manager, he mastered financial markets, believing that risk management
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.0

Algo Point is a practical market analysis tool developed for traders who want a clearer and more objective view of price movements. The indicator processes market behavior and presents visual signals that may help identify potential buying and selling areas. It also provides customizable notifications, allowing users to follow opportunities without constantly watching the chart. Algo Point can be applied to different Forex instruments and timeframes, supporting discretionary analysis while keeping the trader fully responsible for risk management and order execution. 


AlgoPoint – Institutional Market Direction Indicator

AlgoPoint is an institutional-style trading indicator designed to help traders visualize potential market turning points with greater clarity.

Using a proprietary four-point projection model, AlgoPoint analyzes recent market behavior and simulates the most likely continuation of price movement. By interpreting the relationship between the latest completed movements, it helps identify potential reversals near significant highs and lows.

The concept is straightforward:

  • When the latest projection ends green, the next opportunity may favor a sell.

  • When the latest projection ends red, the next opportunity may favor a buy.

Rather than predicting the future, AlgoPoint provides a structured view of market behavior, allowing traders to make more objective and confident decisions.

The indicator is built around the principle that markets continuously rotate between buying and selling pressure, seeking new highs and lows. By visualizing these cycles, AlgoPoint helps traders improve timing, reduce emotional decision-making, and better understand market structure.

Main Benefits:

  • Institutional-style market visualization.

  • Easy-to-read buy and sell bias.

  • Identifies potential reversal zones.

  • Supports discretionary decision-making.

  • Suitable for multiple instruments and timeframes.

  • Clean, intuitive interface.

AlgoPoint is a decision-support tool created for traders who value structure, clarity, and consistency in their market analysis.


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