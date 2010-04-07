Quickview
- Indicators
- Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
- Version: 1.0
QUICKVIEW MT5
A simple indicator to instantly highlights asset variations, delivering crystal-clear market insights at a glance. Effortlessly track multiple assets with visual simplicity, enabling quicker, smarter, and more confident trading decisions daily.
Key Benefits
Real-Time Asset Tracking :: Instantly monitor multiple assets simultaneously, never missing a critical market move.
Flexible and Intuitive Display :: Personalize your view, displaying assets exactly as you want—clear, concise, clutter-free.
Immediate Variation Perception :: Instant visual perception highlighting significant percentage variations to capture opportunities in real-time.
Fully Customizable Thresholds :: Set your own thresholds and colors to quickly identify the most impactful market changes.
Key Input Parameters and What They Mean for You
Comma-separated assets :: Assets to be added to the indicator
Assets per line :: Number of assets to be displayed per line
Variation % :: Minimum percentual variation between last session's close price and current bid price to have the asset colored.
Colors > Positive variation :: Color for positive variation.
Colors > negative variation :: Color for negative variation.