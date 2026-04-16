MTForge Volume AI

MTForge Volume AI — User Guide

This indicator gives you a real-time dashboard on your chart that breaks down volume into buying and selling pressure, so you can see who's in control — buyers or sellers — at both the daily session level and the individual bar level.

SESSION Row — This always shows the full day's picture. It tells you what percentage of today's total volume is buying vs selling, the actual buy and sell volume numbers, the delta (difference between buy and sell), and how imbalanced the market is. Think of this as the "big picture" view of the day.

BAR Row — This shows the exact same breakdown but only for the current bar on your chart. If you're on a 5-minute chart, this is just that 5-minute candle. If you're on a 1-minute chart, it's that 1-minute candle. This is your "right now" view.

Why both matter — When the session shows 70% buyers but your current bar shows 45% buyers, that tells you the bar is going against the day's trend, which could mean a pullback or reversal is starting. When both agree, the move has conviction.

The AI Section — This reads all the numbers for you and gives plain-language guidance. It tells you things like "Buyers dominating" or "Sellers holding," whether pressure is accelerating or fading, and whether conditions favor a long bias, short bias, or caution. It also warns you about exhaustion spikes when volume is abnormally high, which often precedes reversals.

Signal Row — Shows you at a glance if buy volume or sell volume is active, and whether a bullish or bearish divergence has been detected (price making new highs/lows but volume not confirming).

Price Map — Shows where the current price sits within today's range as a percentage, so you can quickly see if the market is near the top or bottom of the day.

Context Strip — Shows the 34-day average volume, today's session volume relative to that average, and z-scores that tell you if current volume is normal or unusually high.

How to use it in practice: Open your chart on whatever timeframe you trade (1min, 5min, 15min, etc.). The SESSION row gives you the daily bias — if buyers are dominating with strong imbalance, favor long setups. The BAR row confirms your entries — wait for the current bar to also show buying pressure before entering long. The AI line at the bottom is your quick-read summary. If it says "Strong buy imbalance - accelerating pressure," conditions are favorable for longs. If it says "Exhaustion spike - caution," the move may be overdone and it's time to tighten stops or take profits. Thank you for considering MTForge  Volume AI. If this meets your expectations, please leave a rating — it helps other traders make informed decisions.

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