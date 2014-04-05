Server Timer
- Indicators
- Ariesnyne Sanday
- Version: 1.0
Server Timer
Version: 1.2
The Server Time Clock Indicator is a lightweight and visually appealing tool for displaying the server's current date and time directly on the chart. This indicator updates dynamically every second and provides the following features:
- Customizable Appearance: Adjust font color, background color, and font size to match your chart's theme.
- Day and Time Display: Shows the current day, date, and time in an easy-to-read format ( Day{MM/DD} HH:MM:SS ).
- No Performance Overhead: Efficiently updates using a timer event without utilizing indicator buffers or plots.
- Minimal Design: The label is positioned in the top-left corner by default but can be adjusted as needed.
- User-Friendly: Automatically deletes the label upon deinitialization to keep your chart clean.
This indicator is ideal for traders who need to track server time for accurate analysis or time-sensitive strategies.