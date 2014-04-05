Server Timer

Version: 1.2

The Server Time Clock Indicator is a lightweight and visually appealing tool for displaying the server's current date and time directly on the chart. This indicator updates dynamically every second and provides the following features:

Customizable Appearance : Adjust font color, background color, and font size to match your chart's theme.

: Adjust font color, background color, and font size to match your chart's theme. Day and Time Display : Shows the current day, date, and time in an easy-to-read format ( Day{MM/DD} HH:MM:SS ).

: Shows the current day, date, and time in an easy-to-read format ( Day{MM/DD} HH:MM:SS ). No Performance Overhead : Efficiently updates using a timer event without utilizing indicator buffers or plots.

: Efficiently updates using a timer event without utilizing indicator buffers or plots. Minimal Design : The label is positioned in the top-left corner by default but can be adjusted as needed.

: The label is positioned in the top-left corner by default but can be adjusted as needed. User-Friendly: Automatically deletes the label upon deinitialization to keep your chart clean.

This indicator is ideal for traders who need to track server time for accurate analysis or time-sensitive strategies.



