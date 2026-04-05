Trend Channel Generator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The key difference between the Trend Channel Generator indicator and other channel indicators is that the Trend Channel Generator takes into account not simple moving averages, but twice smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other hand, makes the indicator less sensitive. Trend Channel Generator is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages.