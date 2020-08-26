Graphical Object Synchronisation Across Charts

If you like to see different time frames for the same symbol side by side on your terminal, then this is the indicator for you.

Attach the indicator to all chart instances for the symbol of interest. Then see any additions, edits or deletions made on graphical objects instantly replicated to all other open charts for the same symbol.

Object types replicated include: trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines, rectangles, triangles, ellipses, arrows, text boxes and labels.