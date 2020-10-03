Graphical Object Persistence For Charts

Completely change the way you use Metatrader 4 forever and give new meaning to using profiles and templates. Just attach the indicator to your open charts (e.g. include in your default template) and customised templates so you can do the following:

  • Switch between different templates effortlessly without fear of losing any of the graphical objects (horizontal S&R, areas of supply and demand, text annotations) drawn on your charts

  • Close a chart  and then watch it remember all the graphical objects that existed on the chart next time you open the chart for the same symbol.

  • Switch between symbols in the same chart and see the relevant graphical objects for the new currency load onto the chart.

  • Open multiple charts of the same symbol and have all graphical objects synchronise automatically across them all.

  • Open a new chart for the same symbol as an already open chart and see the graphical objects on the first magically appear on the new chart

  • Change profiles and see chart objects automatically retained from the same chart in other profiles.

  • Left-click any candle on a chart whilst holding the Shift key down to draw a colour coded (according to time frame), solid horizontal trend line starting from either the high or low of the candle.

  • Left-click any candle on a chart whilst holding the CTRL key down to draw a colour coded (according to time frame), dashed horizontal trend line starting from either the high or low of the candle.

  • Delete all the graphical objects on the active chart with a single key press (Shift-D Key)















Video Graphical Object Persistence For Charts
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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
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Timeframe Synchronisation Across charts
Graeme Dakers
3 (2)
Utilities
Use this indicator to ensure all your open charts are constantly displaying the same time frame. Change the time frame in any one chart and watch the others instantly change to the same time frame. Also allows scrolling of candles in one chart to be replicated in all other synchronized charts. Analyze correlation between different symbols by linking charts together on the same time frame Display a vertical marker move across all your open charts, so you can quickly compare price action at the sa
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Interactive Position Size Calculator
Graeme Dakers
1 (1)
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The LMBFPositionSize indicator is a simple way to quickly determine the position size appropriate for your prospective trade interactively on your Metatrader 4 charts. When you first add the indicator to your chart, you will be given the option to set parameters including: the account balance to use in the calculation and a percentage of the balance you are prepared to risk.  Once attached to your chart, the indicator is available for you to use whenever you want and will continue to use these p
Graphical Object Synchronisation Across Charts
Graeme Dakers
Utilities
If you like to see different time frames for the same symbol side by side on your terminal, then this is the indicator for you. Attach the indicator to all chart instances for the symbol of interest. Then see any additions, edits or deletions made on graphical objects instantly replicated to all other open charts for the same symbol. Object types replicated include: trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines, rectangles, triangles, ellipses, arrows, text boxes and labels.
Identify and Backtest Supply and Demand
Graeme Dakers
Indicators
This may just look like another indicator for identifying and displaying supply and demand, but dig-in further and you will discover it has much more to offer. In addition to the complete flexibility for displaying zones, consider the identification of recent support or resistance, the back-testing capability to help you learn how to identify the best supply and demand zones to trader from, the continuously updated trend information for all time frames, times from around the world displayed on
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Graphical Trade Planning and Execution
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
Use this tool to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features include: Plan multiple trades for one or more symbols visually on your charts at one time, either on the same of different time frames. Use your mouse to drag levels to change entry, stop loss and take profit levels.  See
LMBF Executor
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
**IMPORTANT** THIS TOOL REQUIRES YOU TO FIRST PURCHASE "Graphical Trade Planner" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56702. Without it, this tool will do nothing of any use. -------------------------- Use "Graphical Trade Planner"  to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features i
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