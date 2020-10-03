Graphical Object Persistence For Charts

The LMBFPositionSize indicator is a simple way to quickly determine the position size appropriate for your prospective trade interactively on your Metatrader 4 charts. When you first add the indicator to your chart, you will be given the option to set parameters including: the account balance to use in the calculation and a percentage of the balance you are prepared to risk. Once attached to your chart, the indicator is available for you to use whenever you want and will continue to use these p