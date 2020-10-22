Graphical Trade Planning and Execution

PLUS, IF YOU ALSO PURCHASE "LMBF EXECUTOR" YOU CAN DO THE FOLLOWING:

Note: LMBFExecutor is an Expert Advisor, but it does not need to run on the same chart as the Trade Planner indicator to work. It just needs to be attached to any one open chart of any symbol.

To purchase LMBFExecutor, see https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56706

I will be adding further features, such as trailing stops, partial closure of trades and move to breakeven, so take advantage of the lower cost prior to these being implemented