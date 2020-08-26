Timeframe Synchronisation Across charts
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 11 April 2021
Use this indicator to ensure all your open charts are constantly displaying the same time frame. Change the time frame in any one chart and watch the others instantly change to the same time frame. Also allows scrolling of candles in one chart to be replicated in all other synchronized charts.
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Analyze correlation between different symbols by linking charts together on the same time frame
Display a vertical marker move across all your open charts, so you can quickly compare price action at the same point in time.
Now includes option of having more than one group of charts synchronizing together at the same time.
Hello! The timeframe synchronisation is working perfectly. But the charts seems to move faster like blinking if the value about sychro every tick is set to true, so set it to false make the indicator wonderful and helpful. Remember that, set it to false! Thanks for offering us the indicator for free. I personally appreciate your effort and support!