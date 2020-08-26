Timeframe Synchronisation Across charts

Use this indicator to ensure all your open charts are constantly displaying the same time frame. Change the time frame in any one chart and watch the others instantly change to the same time frame. Also allows scrolling of candles in one chart to be replicated in all other synchronized charts.

Analyze correlation between different symbols by linking charts together on the same time frame

Display a vertical marker move across all your open charts, so you can quickly compare price action at the same point in time.

Now includes option of having more than one group of charts synchronizing together at the same time.























































































































































































































