Timeframe Synchronisation Across charts

3

Use this indicator to ensure all your open charts are constantly displaying the same time frame. Change the time frame in any one chart and watch the others instantly change to the same time frame. Also allows scrolling of candles in one chart to be replicated in all other synchronized charts.

  • Analyze correlation between different symbols by linking charts together on the same time frame

  • Display a vertical marker move across all your open charts, so you can quickly compare price action at the same point in time.

Now includes option of having more than one group of charts synchronizing together at the same time.























































Reviews 2
29029349
14
29029349 2024.06.20 18:53 
 

Hello! The timeframe synchronisation is working perfectly. But the charts seems to move faster like blinking if the value about sychro every tick is set to true, so set it to false make the indicator wonderful and helpful. Remember that, set it to false! Thanks for offering us the indicator for free. I personally appreciate your effort and support!

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Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
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Utilities
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4.85 (61)
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Completely change the way you use Metatrader 4 forever and give new meaning to using profiles and templates. Just attach the indicator to your open charts (e.g. include in your default template) and customised templates so you can do the following: Switch between different templates effortlessly without fear of losing any of the graphical objects (horizontal S&R, areas of supply and demand, text annotations) drawn on your charts Close a chart  and then watch it remember all the graphical objects
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If you like to see different time frames for the same symbol side by side on your terminal, then this is the indicator for you. Attach the indicator to all chart instances for the symbol of interest. Then see any additions, edits or deletions made on graphical objects instantly replicated to all other open charts for the same symbol. Object types replicated include: trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines, rectangles, triangles, ellipses, arrows, text boxes and labels.
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This may just look like another indicator for identifying and displaying supply and demand, but dig-in further and you will discover it has much more to offer. In addition to the complete flexibility for displaying zones, consider the identification of recent support or resistance, the back-testing capability to help you learn how to identify the best supply and demand zones to trader from, the continuously updated trend information for all time frames, times from around the world displayed on
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5 (1)
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Use this tool to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features include: Plan multiple trades for one or more symbols visually on your charts at one time, either on the same of different time frames. Use your mouse to drag levels to change entry, stop loss and take profit levels.  See
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5 (1)
Utilities
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29029349
14
29029349 2024.06.20 18:53 
 

Hello! The timeframe synchronisation is working perfectly. But the charts seems to move faster like blinking if the value about sychro every tick is set to true, so set it to false make the indicator wonderful and helpful. Remember that, set it to false! Thanks for offering us the indicator for free. I personally appreciate your effort and support!

JACK_LE_CHAT
360
JACK_LE_CHAT 2022.12.14 01:08 
 

Useless. It takes ages to change TFs when multiple charts carrying several indicators and complex EAs are open across the board. It's faster to load pre-set profiles by hand. Thank you for your work anyway, and for offering this tool for free.

Graeme Dakers
1058
Reply from developer Graeme Dakers 2022.12.14 01:40
It sounds like you have some fairly processor/memory-intensive indicators and EAs running across multiple charts. So changing time frames, regardless of whether using an EA or doing this manually. is going to be a little slow. This is due to the time for the EAs and indicators to reload every time the chart timeframe (or symbol) is changed, rather than an issue with this indicator. All said and done, probably my main use case for this indicator is for examining the correlation between different symbols. For example, all USD pairs can be tiled, and changing the time frame on one will do the same for the others, enabling quick comparison. Whilst it does work with indicators and EAs on the charts, the more processor and memory intensive these are, the slower it will be possible to change timeframe on multiple charts all at once.
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