Interactive Position Size Calculator

1

The LMBFPositionSize indicator is a simple way to quickly determine the position size appropriate for your prospective trade interactively on your Metatrader 4 charts.

When you first add the indicator to your chart, you will be given the option to set parameters including:

  • the account balance to use in the calculation and
  • a percentage of the balance you are prepared to risk. 
Once attached to your chart, the indicator is available for you to use whenever you want and will continue to use these parameters in the calculation It also allows for the current spread.

With the indicator attached to your chart, just hold the <tab> key down and left click your mouse whilst the cursor is close to the area you wish to trade. A yellow rectangle will be appear with the number of lots displayed in its bottom right corner. Adjust the top and bottom of the rectangle to align with your prospective trade entry and stop-loss levels and the displayed position size will be updated immediately.

If you update the values of any of your parameters, the position size will  again be updated automatically.

You will notice that the lot size displayed may start changing slightly as it is updated continuously with the current value of the spread.

Move the rectangle around and the lot size label will follow it. Or delete either the rectangle or label from your charts and both will disappear.

As seen on the screenshots supplied, with this indicator there is no limit to the number of position sizes that can be calculated at any one time

Please refer to the  video for a demonstration of using this indicator.

It is recommended to demo trade the indicator initially while you become familiar with the position sizing calculation. No responsibility is taken for any losses that may occur whilst using this indicator.


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Completely change the way you use Metatrader 4 forever and give new meaning to using profiles and templates. Just attach the indicator to your open charts (e.g. include in your default template) and customised templates so you can do the following: Switch between different templates effortlessly without fear of losing any of the graphical objects (horizontal S&R, areas of supply and demand, text annotations) drawn on your charts Close a chart  and then watch it remember all the graphical objects
Graphical Object Synchronisation Across Charts
Graeme Dakers
Utilities
If you like to see different time frames for the same symbol side by side on your terminal, then this is the indicator for you. Attach the indicator to all chart instances for the symbol of interest. Then see any additions, edits or deletions made on graphical objects instantly replicated to all other open charts for the same symbol. Object types replicated include: trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines, rectangles, triangles, ellipses, arrows, text boxes and labels.
Identify and Backtest Supply and Demand
Graeme Dakers
Indicators
This may just look like another indicator for identifying and displaying supply and demand, but dig-in further and you will discover it has much more to offer. In addition to the complete flexibility for displaying zones, consider the identification of recent support or resistance, the back-testing capability to help you learn how to identify the best supply and demand zones to trader from, the continuously updated trend information for all time frames, times from around the world displayed on
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Graphical Trade Planning and Execution
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
Use this tool to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features include: Plan multiple trades for one or more symbols visually on your charts at one time, either on the same of different time frames. Use your mouse to drag levels to change entry, stop loss and take profit levels.  See
LMBF Executor
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
**IMPORTANT** THIS TOOL REQUIRES YOU TO FIRST PURCHASE "Graphical Trade Planner" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56702. Without it, this tool will do nothing of any use. -------------------------- Use "Graphical Trade Planner"  to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features i
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Ahadpour
146
Ahadpour 2024.12.03 16:32 
 

Disappointing and a Complete Scam! The indicator does not work as advertised. Despite thorough testing, it provides false signals and only leads to losses. It seems like the indicator is solely designed to scam unsuspecting customers. The support is unresponsive or blames the user instead. I strongly advise against investing any money here! Absolutely disappointing and untrustworthy.

Graeme Dakers
1058
Reply from developer Graeme Dakers 2025.01.20 05:03
I don't understand your comment. This indicator is not a signal provider, it is purely for position sizing based on entry and stop loss. Your comments appear out of place. If there are specific issues with functionality, please provide actual details.
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